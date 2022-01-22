New York Mourns Death Of 22-Year-Old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera – Gadget Clock



— New York Metropolis is mourning the demise of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed within the line of responsibility after responding to a home dispute in Harlem.

Rivera’s accomplice, Wilbert Mora, 27, is combating for his life at Harlem Hospital, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Home DisputeRivera, 22, was new to the pressure.

“I’m struggling to seek out the phrases to precise the tragedy we’re enduring. We’re mourning, and we’re offended,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell mentioned.

Rivera and Mora responded to a name from a mom arguing together with her son Friday night. The lady’s son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, shot the officers, police mentioned.

“The ache their households are experiencing is just not one thing anybody can put into phrases,” Sewell mentioned.

The NYPD tweeted early Saturday, “We mourn the lack of a hero officer – a son, husband and pal.”

Tonight, we mourn the lack of a hero officer — a son, husband, and pal. Solely 22 years previous, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered within the line of responsibility. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Most interesting vow to honor his great legacy of service & the last word sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

“We had the privilege to hope with this household. I requested you to hope for them too. Please pray for our officer that lies in his hospital mattress combating for his life,” Sewell mentioned.

With Tragic Capturing Of 2 Police Officers In Harlem, 5 NYPD Officers Have Been Shot In January

“Proper now, each mom on this metropolis feels the loss that this household is experiencing,” Mayor Eric Adams mentioned.

@NYPDPC Sewell and I’ve needed to make too many of those visits to the hospital. We made one on my first day in workplace. This week alone, 4 of our officers have been shot. An 11 month previous child was shot. This isn’t simply an assault on the NYPD. It’s an assault on New York Metropolis. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 22, 2022

“My ideas are with the household who answered the telephone to obtain the information they’ve at all times dreaded: that their cherished one, who had sworn to guard and serve New Yorkers by becoming a member of the NYPD, is not going to be coming house,” Gov. Kathy Hochul mentioned in an announcement. “I’m praying for the restoration of his accomplice, the officer who’s combating for his life, and for his household. I do know that every one of New York is standing with these officers and their households.”

I’m horrified by tonight’s tragedy in Harlem. My ideas are with the household who answered the telephone to obtain the information they’ve at all times dreaded: that their cherished one, who had sworn to guard and serve New Yorkers by becoming a member of @NYPDnews, is not going to be coming house. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 22, 2022

“I provide and lengthen my prayers to the household of the NYPD officer killed tonight, to the officer combating for his life, and to their fellow officers on the thirty second Precinct and throughout the town. These males answered a plea for assist, each risked and one misplaced their life, all whereas attempting to guard one other New Yorker’s security as numerous officers throughout our metropolis do every day,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams mentioned in an announcement.

“All of New York state is in mourning tonight. As we await the info, my workplace could assert jurisdiction on this matter. We pray for the security of our police and our communities,” Lawyer Common Letitia James mentioned in an announcement.

Officers lined the halls of Harlem Hospital.

“They only carried two brothers out of a hallway to this hospital to attempt to save their lives. A whole bunch and a whole lot of law enforcement officials are standing right here right now as a result of their hearts inform them they need to be right here, as a result of they really feel like they’re alone. We obtained to finish that right here, right now. Our hearts are damaged, we’re in shock. Our knees are buckling and we’re offended, as a result of we’ve been right here earlier than,” mentioned PBA President Patrick Lynch.

Officers Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers shot within the line of responsibility in 2022.

