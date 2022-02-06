New York off-duty police officer shot in foot, remains in ‘stable condition’: officials



An off-duty officer of the New York Police Department was shot in the leg in Harlem on Saturday evening.

Gadget Clock has confirmed that the shooting took place around 5:30 pm near West 126 Street and Broadway.

Speaking to Gadget Clock, the deputy commissioner’s NYPD office, Public Information, confirmed that the off-duty officer had been shot in the left leg and that he was “in a stable condition.”

Law enforcement is now searching for “three suspects involved in the shooting,” according to a report from New York’s WNBC.

The shooting marks the seventh police shooting in New York City in 36 days. Late last month, two NYPD officers were shot dead in a Harlem gunfight. One officer was killed and another was seriously injured in the blast.

Violence comes at a time when crimes such as shootings and killings are on the rise in many parts of the country Several cities – including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis – reported an increase in homicides in 2021.

Earlier this week, President Biden traveled to New York City to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss federal and local options. Law enforcement Can help combat gun crime and invest more in beating up more police officers amid the rise in violent crime in the city.

Biden’s trip to the country’s largest city comes after thousands of uniformed police officers from across the country traveled to Manhattan to pay their respects to fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were shot dead while responding to a call for domestic violence in January.

