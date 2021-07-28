New York Offers $100 Incentive for Vaccinations, but Delays Mask Guidance



“Our numbers are only a fraction of those of many other states, most of which have significantly lower vaccination rates,” Murphy and Persichilli said in a statement. “If our numbers reach these levels, we reserve the right to take more drastic action, including a statewide mask warrant. “

In New York City, Cuomo said Tuesday evening that the state was reviewing the CDC’s recommendations. He did not provide further information on Wednesday morning when he announced the new vaccine or testing mandate for state officials.

Mr. Cuomo’s tenure, which takes effect September 6, follows Mr. de Blasio’s announcement earlier this week and that of Governor Gavin Newsom of California. President Biden, who had been reluctant to impose vaccination warrants, is expected to announce a similar requirement for all federal civilian workers.

Some private employers have also started to implement such mandates, notably Google and Facebook, who said on Wednesday he would require employees returning to company offices to be vaccinated. The Durst organization, one of the city’s largest private real estate developers, is demanding that employees in non-union positions be vaccinated by early September or face dismissal.

Earlier in the week, Mr. Cuomo had hesitated to impose such a demand on the state’s workforce, suggesting it was more of a decision for the communities. But the change of governor became inevitable after Mr. de Blasio’s announcement and the news that a change was being considered by the White House.

Mr Cuomo also announced a much stricter mandate for public hospitals, saying that vaccination would be required for all health workers “in front of the patient” in those establishments, without the possibility of regular testing. The federal Department of Veterans Affairs announced a similar policy earlier this week.

The governor said the state’s new policy targets the 25 percent of adults, or 3.1 million people in the state, who remain unvaccinated. He also said the state would work with unions – which in New York and elsewhere have opposed such mandates – to implement the requirement.