New York parents call for teacher to be fired over alleged cotton, cuffs lesson



School officials in West New York are investigating claims that a white teacher instructed his students, most of whom were black, to pick seeds from cotton while handcuffed during class.

“I hate to be a black person,” Jahmier O’Neill, a student at the School of Arts, told the news outlet when a shocked parent posted on Facebook that his daughter was facing a cotton picking lesson in a seventh-grade classroom on Tuesday. Rochester, New York.

“He made a mockery of slavery,” the mother, Precious Truss, who accompanied Precious Morris, later told the news outlet.

“I have no problem teaching our children slavery and what our ancestors went through and how they had to pick cotton,” he said. “Our previous teachers told us, but they don’t bring cotton and don’t force you to pick cotton seeds from cotton.”

The teacher has been given leave while the school system is investigating allegations that it happened in a social studies class.

School officials did not identify the teacher. Adam Union, president of the teachers’ union, told WXXI-AMK that “if anyone deviates from what they should have done, they will have to suffer the consequences, but the proper process must be allowed first.”

Tross and Vialma Ramos-O’Neill, Jahmiyar’s mother, said the teacher refused to allow white children to participate in the cotton picking, as well as to allow colored children to opt out.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing that,'” said Janice Nassia Brown, daughter of Morris. “And then he said, ‘Do it. It’s for a good grade.’

The students also complained that the teacher brought handcuffs and shackles to the classroom.

Truss says the teacher threatened to send her to the principal’s office or school counselor when her daughter tried to stop them.

Parents have demanded that the teacher be fired and his teaching license revoked.

The school’s principal, Kelly Nicastro, told parents in a letter that school leaders “take these allegations very seriously,” and a statement from the school board called them “extremely worrying.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.