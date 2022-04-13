New York Police release new videos in Gilgo Beach serial killings, raise reward to $50K



Long Island, New York, police released several videos for the first time on Tuesday showing one of the victims of the Gilgo Beach murder being found alive in a more than a decade-old serial murder case.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison says the department has “completely rebuilt and rebuilt” the gilgonews.com website, where five previously unpublished security camera videos show 22-year-old Megan Waterman in the lobby of a Holiday Inn Express in New Haupage, York, June 4-6, 2010. He was seen wearing a yellow sweater and was seen coming and going at the hotel.

“We believed he had left the hotel at night to meet his killer,” Harrison said.

In partnership with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, the department has doubled the reward to $ 50,000 for information that leads to arrest and conviction.

Waterman was the youngest of four bodies found in the swamp near Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010. Maureen Brennard-Burns, 25; And Amber Lynn Costello, 27. Investigators say the women made “Gilgo Four”, all of whom acted as Craigslist escorts and were last seen between July 2007 and September 2010.

Horrible discoveries were made when police were searching for a New Jersey sex worker named Shannon Gilbert, who was meeting a client on Oak Beach on Long Island in May 2010 when she called a crazy 911 to say that someone was trying to kill her. .

By the spring of 2011, the number of human remains found in the area had reached 10. Gilbert’s body was not found until December 2011, and investigators say it is unclear whether his death was linked to others.

John Ray, an attorney for the Gilbert family, has been fighting for the release of several 911 calls, including a 23-minute call from Gilbert, claiming it would be important to determine who the killer was.

“This is a child’s step in the right direction. The commissioner is acting in good faith. I believe he has a strong intention to resolve this case, but there is much more evidence that needs to be shown to the public because it is the public. Who is best suited to do this?” Roy told Gadget Clock Digital Wednesday.

“I think part of the cost of disclosing his information to the public is that it will produce witnesses. It could even create action by the killers who are still there,” he said of the newly released video. “It depicts other people, and it can be helpful to remember something about when this girl arrives, signs in, and when they’re there, and who else may be there or outside.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Shane’s mother, Sherry Gilbert, told CBS New York on Tuesday, “You’re publishing things you could have published from the beginning.” “It doesn’t really make sense that they’re releasing these little bits and pieces of evidence, but none of that really helps me.”

Harrison, the fifth commissioner to be sworn in and handled the case this year, launched an inter-agency task force in February with investigators from the FBI, state police and other agencies to bring the case to the attention of detectives for more than a decade. . At a news conference Tuesday, Suffolk County Undershire Kevin Catalina said the new method includes talking to people who have survived prison sex trafficking so that “their trust can be gained and they can finally tell us who is responsible for this heinous crime.”

“I’ve been in this case for 11 years, and because of the failed investigation, I’ve been the opponent of the police,” Ray told Gadget Clock Digital by phone on Wednesday. “I have changed my position because of the new commissioner and his work.”

Ray has long argued that former Suffolk County Police Commissioner James Burke worked more than a decade ago to keep the FBI away from preliminary investigations to cover up his alleged drug-fuel party with sex workers in the surrounding area. Roy told Gadget Clock Digital that he was not sure Burke was the killer, but that the former commissioner should not be excused because he “undoubtedly” took steps to delay the investigation. Burke has denied the allegations.

In 2016, Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting Christopher Loeb, an admitted heroin addict who entered his police SUV outside his home and stole a duffel bag containing sex toys, cigars and a pornographic DVD, New York. . Times previously reported.

In 2021, Thomas Spota, Suffolk County’s top prosecutor, and his accomplice Christopher McPartland were also convicted of conspiracy to hide evidence of assault and to protect the former police chief.