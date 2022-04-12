New York politicians express horror over Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘My heart is broken’



Politicians in New York have expressed panic over a brutal shooting at the Brooklyn subway on Tuesday that injured at least 16 people during a peak commute.

“My heart goes out to the Sunset Park community. I pray for those who were injured, their loved ones, and the first responders on the ground today. Please keep them – and our community – in your heart.” Representative Nydia Velazquez, DN.Y., tweeted Tuesday

The shooting appears to have taken place in his district. Velazquez said his office was collecting information about the situation on Tuesday.

A NYPD spokesman told Gadget Clock that the shooting took place at 8:30 a.m. at the 36th St. Station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The suspect is still at large.

FDNY told Gadget Clock that firefighters responded to calls for smoke on the DNR line. Upon arrival, the units shot multiple people in the same location and discovered several unexploded ordnance. It continues to be an active scene.

“We pray for the safety of those involved with our first responders at the scene as we await further information,” said Republican Nicole Maliotakis, RNYO. His district also covers parts of Brooklyn.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., who lived in Brooklyn when he was not in Washington, D.C., said he was praying for the victims of the shooting and thanked first responders.

“I am closely monitoring the situation this morning at our favorite Brooklyn’s 36th Street station in Sunset Park,” he said. “I pray for all the victims, their families, all those affected. I am grateful for the prompt action of our first responders. To everyone in New York: Stay safe.”

Asked during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon whether they knew the identity of the suspect or his motives, Commissioner of Police Kitchant Sewell responded: “We do not know the motive at this time, but we are not denying anything.”

He later added: “We are determining what the purpose is and we will find out if the investigation continues.”

Asked if most of the dead belonged to the same ethnic group, Sewell said no.

New York Governor Kathy Hutchul on Tuesday insisted the shooter was “still loose” and “dangerous.”

“We are telling people to be very careful and cautious,” he said.

