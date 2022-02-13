World

New York ‘Ready To Address Any Potential Travel, Commerce Disruptions’ Caused By Canada Border Blockade – Gadget Clock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Canadian police have cleared out the vehicles blocking the bridge at the border of the United States and Canada.

The blockade was in protest of Canada’s COVID quarantine mandate.

New York’s Ukrainian Community Praying For Peace As Reports Of Russian Invasion In Ukraine Ramp Up

It was a peaceful resolution to the week-long blockade disrupting the supply chain for the auto industry on both sides.

Police: 3 Men Impersonated Officers, Shot Man During Armed Robbery In The Bronx

Police formed a line across the bridge blocking.

Dozens of the self-proclaimed “Freedom Convoy” remained at the border, chanting and waving flags.

Police Seek Suspects In Pair Of Cell Phone Robberies In Harlem

Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the interagency command center in Buffalo and said, “We are ready to address any potential travel and commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone’s right to peaceful protest.”


