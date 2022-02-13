New York ‘Ready To Address Any Potential Travel, Commerce Disruptions’ Caused By Canada Border Blockade – Gadget Clock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Canadian police have cleared out the vehicles blocking the bridge at the border of the United States and Canada.

The blockade was in protest of Canada’s COVID quarantine mandate.

It was a peaceful resolution to the week-long blockade disrupting the supply chain for the auto industry on both sides.

Police formed a line across the bridge blocking.

Dozens of the self-proclaimed “Freedom Convoy” remained at the border, chanting and waving flags.

Today I visited the interagency command center in Buffalo to ensure we’re prepared for any impacts from protests near the Canadian border. We are ready to address any potential travel & commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone’s right to peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/7Fxr0i2W24 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 12, 2022

Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the interagency command center in Buffalo and said, “We are ready to address any potential travel and commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone’s right to peaceful protest.”