New York Republicans pick Congressman Lee Zeldin to face Gov. Kathy Hochul in governor’s race

ALBANY (WABC) — New York State Republicans voted for Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-Shirley, Tuesday as their designee for the Governor’s race this November.

Zeldin received more than 85 percent of the vote.

The convention was held at the Garden City Hotel.

The other candidates were businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino who was the Republican nominee for Governor in 2014 and former President Trump official Andrew Giuliani. Giuliani’s father Rudy Giuliani attended the nomination event.

“We are all hitting our breaking points in this state,” Zeldin told the crowd in his victory speech.

Zeldin attacked “liberals” who he said want to overtax residents.

Zeldin said his candidacy is a rescue mission to save New York. He said winning the nomination is not the real victory; it will be winning on November 8.

“I ask you to support this mission and to support this party,” he said. “We are in this together.”

The Republicans nominated NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito as their candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

“For far too long, I have watched the city and state that I love decline,” she told the crowd.

Convention organizers also made sure that attendees heard from Republican New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, R-Sheepshead Bay, who is from Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine are suffering at the hands of a terrorist,” she said. “Growing up in the region I know that President Putin has always been a tyrant, but now he has officially lost his mind.”

Wilson, Astorino and Giuliani can still get their names on the June 28 primary ballot and they intend to do so. The winner in that election will be the official Republican nominee for governor.

Republicans at the convention also voted for lawyer Michael Henry for their candidate for Attorney General and Paul Rodriguez as their candidate for State Comptroller. Rodriguez is the Development Operations Manager for the Archdiocese of New York.

