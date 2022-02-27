New York Schools Can Drop Mask Orders Starting Wednesday – Gadget Clock



It’s news students, parents and teachers have long been waiting to hear: schools in New York will no longer be required to enforce an indoor mask mandate starting Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the news Sunday during a rare weekend press conference, citing the latest advice from the CDC as well as overwhelming evidence the omicron surge is in the rearview for New York.

A drop in new cases of COVID-19 by a whopping 98% since omicron’s peak in early January, whose highest single-day total skyrocketed past 90,000 cases, is one of several improving metrics that the governor says supports lifting restrictions. She also pointed to a drop in hospitalizations and “strong vaccination rates.”

Counties and cities, the governor stipulated, will still have the authority to require masks in schools after the statewide order expires this week. Parents and guardians can also still send their kids to school in masks regardless of the change.

Students and teachers returning from mid-winter break on Monday are guaranteed to have at least two more days of face coverings in the classroom until the statewide order lifts. But all eyes turn to local leaders now to see who will keep local orders in place beyond the state’s.

“We will lift the statewide requirement based on all the data that I’ve just outlined. However, there are some counties in the state that have a higher rate of transmission — we will allow them the flexibility to determine what’s best for their county. We would encourage them to take a look at this and follow the CDC, but this will no longer be a mandate,” Hochul explained.

It has been said that New York City, which just dropped mask requirements for students and staff while outdoors, would likely keep its indoor mask mandate through the April break, at least, though much could change in the next two weeks.

Education leaders in the city announced the slight change in masking on Friday, the same day the CDC eased federal mask guidance, essentially saying that most Americans needn’t wear masks in indoor public settings unless there’s a heightened risk of severe disease or health system strain.

New York City school kids will be able to unmask outdoors but the mandate for masks remain in place indoor for now. Gadget Clock’s Erica Byfield reports.

“Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol,” NYC Chancellor David Banks said in a statement Friday. “I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools.”

A spokesperson for the United Federation of Teachers, one of the city’s most powerful unions representing that group, supports the plan to drop outdoor masks, saying in a statement, “It is the next step in the school system’s careful evaluation of COVID procedures.”

Two at-home COVID tests were sent home with New York City students and an urging from the Department of Education for parents to test their kids twice before returning to the classroom.





CDC The CDC is looking at community-level risk in its latest mask guidance. People who aren’t overly vulnerable don’t need to wear masks in most indoor public settings in areas where the community level is low or medium.

A growing number of states have already eased mask guidance — or removed rules entirely — amid the rapid decline of omicron variant-linked new infections and continuous slowing of hospitalization and death rates connected to COVID.

Schools are one place in New York where the mandates have lingered, even as New Jersey looks to lift its indoor school mask rules early next month.





CDC



Over 70% of the U.S. population, including New York City, is now in a location with a COVID community level described as low or medium, the health agency said Friday, which means it wouldn’t advise masks indoors for nonvulnerable people.

The new recommendations are part of an overall shift in focus for the Biden administration, which is moving from an infection containment approach to mitigating severe illness and death linked to COVID-19, the AP has reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “cautiously optimistic” about the downward trend in omicron-fueled COVID cases. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said they were considering new benchmarks for masking, based on levels of severe illness and hospital capacity.