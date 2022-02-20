New York scraps health care workers booster mandate to avoid ‘staffing issues’



The New York State Department of Health Announced that it would not enforce a booster mandate for healthcare workers a few days before the deadline, citing staff shortages.

“To avoid potential staffing issues and to give more time to encourage healthcare workers, the state will no longer enforce Booster requirements It will take effect on February 21, “the health department said in a statement on Friday.

Officials will re-evaluate the plan within three months and determine “whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among healthcare workers.”

“Vaccines and boosters are important tools to keep both healthcare workers and their patients safe, and we urge everyone to be vaccinated and to receive a booster dose if eligible,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in the announcement.

“While we are making progress with 75% staffing or wanting to boost them, the reality is that we will not have enough healthcare workers in the next week to avoid substantial staffing problems in our already stressful healthcare system. Announcing the effort and making sure our healthcare workers are up to date on their dosage, ”he continued.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made an announcement Vaccine orders for healthcare workers Last year, they had to receive or finish the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by September 27th.

Data provided to Gadget Clock by the New York Department of Health in December shows that 31,858 health workers from nursing homes, hospitals and other health care providers were fired, dismissed or forced to resign because they would not comply with the order.

Staff shortages plague state health centers, and Gov. Kathy Huchul has issued an announcement Statewide Disaster Emergency Order Due to a shortage of healthcare workers in January. The order will expire on March 1.

Moving on to the Feb. 21 booster deadline, New York health leaders have called on the state to reconsider the plan.

According to SI Live, Kenneth Rusk, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, said the state has recently heard from a number of stakeholders how the implementation of the Booster Mandate could exacerbate the shortage of healthcare workers in New York, which is a declared urgent matter.

LeadingAge, an organization of care providers such as the CEO of New York, Nursing Homes and Senior Housing Group, says the mandate the state is not enforcing is “smart.”

Jim Klein of LeadingAge New York said, “Three days will not be enough time to get enough extended staff members to serve residents and patients.”