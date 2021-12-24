World

New York State COVID update for December 24

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — The state released its daily COVID-19 update on Friday, December 24. Due to the holiday, HERDS data will not be disseminated on December 25 and the next COVID update release will be issued on Sunday, December 26.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 359,191
  • Total Positive – 44,431
  • Percent Positive – 12.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,744 (+210)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 916
  • Patients in ICU – 884 (+47)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 495 (+21)
  • Total Discharges – 225,798 (+618)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 69
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,869

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,979,809
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 137,424
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 878,736
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.5% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Thursday, December 23, 2021
Capital Region 66.35 70.75 73.13
Central New York 70.67 73.72 76.38
Finger Lakes 57.38 59.01 59.28
Long Island 134.60 152.22 173.85
Mid-Hudson 89.63 101.50 116.99
Mohawk Valley 76.06 77.51 75.80
New York City 151.08 175.73 204.25
North Country 53.67 55.00 51.01
Southern Tier 104.12 98.87 91.26
Western New York 58.31 59.83 59.65
Statewide 115.69 130.72 147.83

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region  Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Thursday, December 23, 2021
Capital Region 7.50% 8.31% 8.61%
Central New York 8.33% 8.55% 8.77%
Finger Lakes 8.10% 8.29% 8.38%
Long Island 10.97% 12.13% 13.05%
Mid-Hudson 7.71% 8.53% 9.43%
Mohawk Valley 8.54% 8.66% 8.79%
New York City 8.39% 9.40% 10.20%
North Country 7.22% 7.54% 6.96%
Southern Tier 7.22% 7.24% 7.34%
Western New York 8.94% 8.96% 8.88%
Statewide 8.58% 9.46% 10.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC  Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Thursday, December 23, 2021
Bronx 8.14% 9.58% 10.73%
Kings 8.65% 9.54% 10.15%
New York 8.30% 9.08% 9.70%
Queens 8.33% 9.57% 10.69%
Richmond 8.20% 9.36% 10.24%

Yesterday, 44,431 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,098,033. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County   Total Positive   New Positive  
Albany 38,669 278
Allegany 6,839 16
Broome 31,990 154
Cattaraugus 11,249 43
Cayuga 10,987 52
Chautauqua 17,125 72
Chemung 14,524 63
Chenango 6,493 46
Clinton 9,400 67
Columbia 6,606 43
Cortland 6,913 59
Delaware 5,297 46
Dutchess 42,431 392
Erie 139,793 665
Essex 3,493 23
Franklin 6,235 27
Fulton 8,817 36
Genesee 9,855 37
Greene 5,766 72
Hamilton 584 1
Herkimer 9,705 56
Jefferson 12,825 49
Lewis 4,668 5
Livingston 8,247 49
Madison 8,672 63
Monroe 108,554 511
Montgomery 8,124 44
Nassau 260,301 4,457
Niagara 32,689 123
NYC 1,317,277 27,053
Oneida 37,560 202
Onondaga 67,046 431
Ontario 13,540 77
Orange 69,512 716
Orleans 6,307 20
Oswego 16,491 121
Otsego 6,408 49
Putnam 15,020 209
Rensselaer 20,014 134
Rockland 60,364 641
Saratoga 28,897 218
Schenectady 21,520 109
Schoharie 3,295 26
Schuyler 2,319 11
Seneca 3,804 18
St. Lawrence 14,761 44
Steuben 14,295 62
Suffolk 290,639 3,759
Sullivan 11,176 128
Tioga 7,335 26
Tompkins 10,812 118
Ulster 21,275 125
Warren 8,617 67
Washington 7,978 61
Wayne 11,940 52
Westchester 164,596 2,363
Wyoming 6,072 31
Yates 2,312 11

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

