New York State COVID update on Friday, February 18

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Friday, February 18, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 2.60%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 4,847 – a decline of nearly 40% drop over the past week.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 42 COVID deaths reported since Thursday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,372. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday are at 2,876 as the continued response of COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.

Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 2.50%. HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,669,966
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 48,900  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 281,233  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.8%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%     
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

REGION     Tuesday, February 15, 2022  Wednesday, February 16, 2022  Thursday, February 17, 2022 
Capital Region 27.20 24.48 22.99
Central New York 37.32 33.93 33.34
Finger Lakes 21.55 19.42 18.45
Long Island 16.64 14.96 14.25
Mid-Hudson 16.65 15.02 15.36
Mohawk Valley 31.64 28.55 27.20
New York City 16.82 13.28 14.39
North Country 46.78 43.92 40.51
Southern Tier 37.01 33.85 31.91
Western New York 21.22 19.44 19.26
Statewide 20.43 17.69 17.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

REGION Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022
Capital Region 4.89% 4.42% 4.22%
Central New York 6.58% 6.15% 6.37%
Finger Lakes 4.89% 4.51% 4.25%
Long Island 3.06% 2.81% 2.66%
Mid-Hudson 2.83% 2.69% 2.71%
Mohawk Valley 5.07% 4.59% 4.75%
New York City 1.73% 1.41% 1.52%
North Country 7.51% 7.50% 7.53%
Southern Tier 3.89% 4.11% 3.78%
Western New York 5.37% 5.10% 4.98%
Statewide 2.78% 2.50% 2.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

BOROUGH Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022
Bronx 1.28% 1.16% 1.37%
Kings 1.52% 1.38% 1.40%
New York 1.48% 1.38% 1.72%
Queens 2.53% 1.58% 1.53%
Richmond 2.06% 1.89% 1.77%

As of Thursday, February 17, 4,847 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,881,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany                                                      57,575                                                                      59
Allegany                                                         8,707                                                                      14
Broome                                                      43,897                                                                      79
Cattaraugus                                                      15,029                                                                      28
Cayuga                                                      15,478                                                                      23
Chautauqua                                                      23,169                                                                      39
Chemung                                                      20,778                                                                      28
Chenango                                                         9,045                                                                      18
Clinton                                                      16,034                                                                      53
Columbia                                                         9,785                                                                      11
Cortland                                                      10,206                                                                      17
Delaware                                                         7,501                                                                      10
Dutchess                                                      62,902                                                                      49
Erie                                                    204,731                                                                   218
Essex                                                         5,361                                                                      13
Franklin                                                         8,914                                                                      22
Fulton                                                      12,160                                                                      20
Genesee                                                      13,478                                                                      12
Greene                                                         8,379                                                                        9
Hamilton                                                            823                                                                       –  
Herkimer                                                      13,420                                                                      23
Jefferson                                                      19,415                                                                      28
Lewis                                                         6,050                                                                        4
Livingston                                                      11,409                                                                      10
Madison                                                      12,586                                                                      10
Monroe                                                    148,582                                                                   127
Montgomery                                                      11,565                                                                      19
Nassau                                                    397,058                                                                   213
Niagara                                                      46,942                                                                      43
NYC                                                2,264,204                                                                2,166
Oneida                                                      51,747                                                                      72
Onondaga                                                    106,091                                                                   174
Ontario                                                      19,290                                                                      39
Orange                                                    104,951                                                                      69
Orleans                                                         8,499                                                                        5
Oswego                                                      24,634                                                                      54
Otsego                                                         9,525                                                                      15
Putnam                                                      23,206                                                                      43
Rensselaer                                                      30,506                                                                      30
Rockland                                                      90,931                                                                      46
Saratoga                                                      44,711                                                                      60
Schenectady                                                      32,101                                                                      46
Schoharie                                                         4,863                                                                        7
Schuyler                                                         3,353                                                                        7
Seneca                                                         5,703                                                                      14
St. Lawrence                                                      20,174                                                                      40
Steuben                                                      19,319                                                                      28
Suffolk                                                    421,351                                                                   227
Sullivan                                                      18,061                                                                      14
Tioga                                                      10,401                                                                      16
Tompkins                                                      17,156                                                                      56
Ulster                                                      30,555                                                                      52
Warren                                                      13,134                                                                      31
Washington                                                      11,734                                                                      19
Wayne                                                      16,768                                                                      20
Westchester                                                    245,710                                                                   280
Wyoming                                                         8,192                                                                      12
Yates                                                         3,262                                                                        6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 176 105 59.70% 71 40.30%
Central New York 99 67 67.70% 32 32.30%
Finger Lakes 359 166 46.20% 193 53.80%
Long Island 455 212 46.60% 243 53.40%
Mid-Hudson 251 107 42.60% 144 57.40%
Mohawk Valley 61 42 68.90% 19 31.10%
New York City 1,084 437 40.30% 647 59.70%
North Country 63 32 50.80% 31 49.20%
Southern Tier 93 51 54.80% 42 45.20%
Western New York 235 123 52.30% 112 47.70%
Statewide 2,876 1,342 46.70% 1,534 53.30%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, February 17, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

County New Deaths
Bronx 2
Broome 1
Dutchess 1
Erie 4
Essex 1
Fulton 1
Greene 1
Kings 3
New York 2
Oneida 1
Onondaga 3
Orange 1
Oswego 1
Queens 6
Richmond 1
Schenectady 2
Suffolk 8
Ulster 1
Warren 1
Westchester 1

