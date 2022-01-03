World

New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2

New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. ” Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 275,563
  • Total Positive – 62,526
  • Percent Positive – 22.69%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
  • Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
  • Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region   Thursday, December 30, 2021   Friday, December 31, 2021   Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region   109.33   123.60   139.86  
Central New York   107.14   130.52   143.07  
Finger Lakes   86.33   104.13   115.26  
Long Island   321.72   348.88   374.87  
Mid-Hudson   233.52   260.99   284.44  
Mohawk Valley   85.34   105.94   116.60  
New York City   387.27   419.08   439.23  
North Country   64.27   74.60   84.42  
Southern Tier   91.08   105.03   118.63  
Western New York   121.42   139.32   151.13  
Statewide   271.60   297.74   316.80  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region   Thursday, December 30, 2021   Friday, December 31, 2021   Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region   13.41%   14.56%   15.45%  
Central New York   13.04%   14.91%   15.45%  
Finger Lakes   13.91%   15.68%   16.22%  
Long Island   20.75%   22.69%   24.16%  
Mid-Hudson   16.97%   19.35%   20.79%  
Mohawk Valley   11.37%   12.58%   12.84%  
New York City   18.58%   20.56%   21.69%  
North Country   10.51%   11.94%   12.43%  
Southern Tier   11.11%   12.24%   13.07%  
Western New York   15.02%   16.42%   17.13%  
Statewide   17.91%   19.79%   20.87%  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC   Thursday, December 30, 2021   Friday, December 31, 2021   Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Bronx   22.99%   25.50%   26.86%  
Kings   17.72%   19.42%   20.58%  
New York   15.62%   17.36%   18.11%  
Queens   19.78%   21.74%   22.82%  
Richmond   19.49%   21.44%   22.84%  

As of Saturday, January 1, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County   Total Positive   New Positive  
Albany   42,229   521  
Allegany   7,023   18  
Broome   34,296   370  
Cattaraugus   11,612   39  
Cayuga   11,622   71  
Chautauqua   17,963   140  
Chemung   15,384   102  
Chenango   6,837   52  
Clinton   10,170   113  
Columbia   7,114   53  
Cortland   7,444   67  
Delaware   5,605   50  
Dutchess   47,166   702  
Erie   152,780   1,518  
Essex   3,825   66  
Franklin   6,549   49  
Fulton   9,163   42  
Genesee   10,332   64  
Greene   6,286   51  
Hamilton   635   5  
Herkimer   10,313   67  
Jefferson   13,437   83  
Lewis   4,810   15  
Livingston   8,636   31  
Madison   9,306   69  
Monroe   116,228   987  
Montgomery   8,506   37  
Nassau   308,406   6,040  
Niagara   35,216   350  
NYC   1,630,332   35,650  
Oneida   39,998   248  
Onondaga   72,921   748  
Ontario   14,386   84  
Orange   79,133   1,242  
Orleans   6,533   16  
Oswego   17,574   120  
Otsego   6,733   41  
Putnam   17,569   309  
Rensselaer   21,708   267  
Rockland   69,087   846  
Saratoga   31,796   396  
Schenectady   23,195   320  
Schoharie   3,503   33  
Schuyler   2,450   13  
Seneca   4,049   38  
St. Lawrence   15,370   74  
Steuben   14,875   82  
Suffolk   332,956   5,918  
Sullivan   12,747   186  
Tioga   7,827   66  
Tompkins   11,888   177  
Ulster   22,855   259  
Warren   9,336   115  
Washington   8,502   89  
Wayne   12,530   64  
Westchester   190,046   3,307  
Wyoming   6,345   35  
Yates   2,429   11  
Total   3,617,566   62,526

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.

Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 95.3% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/19/21 and 1/1/22. This indicates an ongoing progressive increase from the 89% uploaded between 12/17/21-12/30/21 and the 93.3% uploaded between 12/18/21-12/31/21 and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week. 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

