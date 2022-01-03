New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. ” Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 275,563
- Total Positive – 62,526
- Percent Positive – 22.69%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
- Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
- Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|109.33
|123.60
|139.86
|Central New York
|107.14
|130.52
|143.07
|Finger Lakes
|86.33
|104.13
|115.26
|Long Island
|321.72
|348.88
|374.87
|Mid-Hudson
|233.52
|260.99
|284.44
|Mohawk Valley
|85.34
|105.94
|116.60
|New York City
|387.27
|419.08
|439.23
|North Country
|64.27
|74.60
|84.42
|Southern Tier
|91.08
|105.03
|118.63
|Western New York
|121.42
|139.32
|151.13
|Statewide
|271.60
|297.74
|316.80
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|13.41%
|14.56%
|15.45%
|Central New York
|13.04%
|14.91%
|15.45%
|Finger Lakes
|13.91%
|15.68%
|16.22%
|Long Island
|20.75%
|22.69%
|24.16%
|Mid-Hudson
|16.97%
|19.35%
|20.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|11.37%
|12.58%
|12.84%
|New York City
|18.58%
|20.56%
|21.69%
|North Country
|10.51%
|11.94%
|12.43%
|Southern Tier
|11.11%
|12.24%
|13.07%
|Western New York
|15.02%
|16.42%
|17.13%
|Statewide
|17.91%
|19.79%
|20.87%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Bronx
|22.99%
|25.50%
|26.86%
|Kings
|17.72%
|19.42%
|20.58%
|New York
|15.62%
|17.36%
|18.11%
|Queens
|19.78%
|21.74%
|22.82%
|Richmond
|19.49%
|21.44%
|22.84%
As of Saturday, January 1, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|42,229
|521
|Allegany
|7,023
|18
|Broome
|34,296
|370
|Cattaraugus
|11,612
|39
|Cayuga
|11,622
|71
|Chautauqua
|17,963
|140
|Chemung
|15,384
|102
|Chenango
|6,837
|52
|Clinton
|10,170
|113
|Columbia
|7,114
|53
|Cortland
|7,444
|67
|Delaware
|5,605
|50
|Dutchess
|47,166
|702
|Erie
|152,780
|1,518
|Essex
|3,825
|66
|Franklin
|6,549
|49
|Fulton
|9,163
|42
|Genesee
|10,332
|64
|Greene
|6,286
|51
|Hamilton
|635
|5
|Herkimer
|10,313
|67
|Jefferson
|13,437
|83
|Lewis
|4,810
|15
|Livingston
|8,636
|31
|Madison
|9,306
|69
|Monroe
|116,228
|987
|Montgomery
|8,506
|37
|Nassau
|308,406
|6,040
|Niagara
|35,216
|350
|NYC
|1,630,332
|35,650
|Oneida
|39,998
|248
|Onondaga
|72,921
|748
|Ontario
|14,386
|84
|Orange
|79,133
|1,242
|Orleans
|6,533
|16
|Oswego
|17,574
|120
|Otsego
|6,733
|41
|Putnam
|17,569
|309
|Rensselaer
|21,708
|267
|Rockland
|69,087
|846
|Saratoga
|31,796
|396
|Schenectady
|23,195
|320
|Schoharie
|3,503
|33
|Schuyler
|2,450
|13
|Seneca
|4,049
|38
|St. Lawrence
|15,370
|74
|Steuben
|14,875
|82
|Suffolk
|332,956
|5,918
|Sullivan
|12,747
|186
|Tioga
|7,827
|66
|Tompkins
|11,888
|177
|Ulster
|22,855
|259
|Warren
|9,336
|115
|Washington
|8,502
|89
|Wayne
|12,530
|64
|Westchester
|190,046
|3,307
|Wyoming
|6,345
|35
|Yates
|2,429
|11
|Total
|3,617,566
|62,526
Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.
Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 95.3% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/19/21 and 1/1/22. This indicates an ongoing progressive increase from the 89% uploaded between 12/17/21-12/30/21 and the 93.3% uploaded between 12/18/21-12/31/21 and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.
It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
