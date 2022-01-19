New York State COVID update on Tuesday, Jan. 19





(*19*)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 19. The Well being Digital Response Information System has reported 23,375 positives since Tuesday.

Monitoring COVID circumstances by county



“We’re persevering with to show the nook in opposition to the winter surge because of New Yorkers getting vaccinated, boosted, and masking up,” Governor Hochul stated. “However we will’t let our guard down and undo all the progress we’ve made. Please hold sporting your masks and be sure to get your vaccination or booster as quickly as potential.”

As we speak’s knowledge is summarized briefly under:

Take a look at Outcomes Reported – 203,423

Complete Constructive – 23,375

% Constructive – 11.49%

7-Day Common % Constructive – 14.27%

Affected person Hospitalization – 12,027 (+99)

Sufferers Newly Admitted – 1,409

Sufferers in ICU – 1,617 (+48)

Sufferers in ICU with Intubation – 920 (+30)

Complete Discharges – 257,739 (+1,109) New deaths reported by healthcare services by way of HERDS – 165 Complete deaths reported by healthcare services by way of HERDS – 51,184



The Well being Digital Response Information System is an NYS DOH knowledge supply that collects confirmed each day loss of life knowledge as reported by hospitals, nursing houses, and grownup care services solely.

Monitoring COVID circumstances by county



Complete deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980

This each day COVID-19 provisional loss of life certificates knowledge reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC contains those that died in any location, together with hospitals, nursing houses, grownup care services, at house, in hospice, and different settings.

Complete vaccine doses administered – 35,159,893

Complete vaccine doses administered over previous 24 hours – 75,031

Complete vaccine doses administered over previous 7 days – 548,652

% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with a minimum of one vaccine dose – 90.3%

% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with accomplished vaccine collection – 81.4%

% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with a minimum of one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with accomplished vaccine collection (CDC) – 83.8%

% of all New Yorkers with a minimum of one vaccine dose – 79.5%

% of all New Yorkers with accomplished vaccine collection – 71.0%

% of all New Yorkers with a minimum of one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.4%

% of all New Yorkers with accomplished vaccine collection (CDC) – 73.1%

READ Also Their Bells Have Tolled for Centuries AG sues vitality service firm for allegedly overcharging New Yorkers



Every area’s 7-day common of circumstances per 100K inhabitants is as follows

Area Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17,2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Capital Area 201.60 194.92 179.25 Central New York 225.61 216.62 200.54 Finger Lakes 174.55 165.98 147.73 Lengthy Island 227.38 207.64 183.67 Mid-Hudson 234.09 221.01 198.77 Mohawk Valley 180.77 177.53 162.08 New York Metropolis 301.87 272.92 239.10 North Nation 172.19 166.87 160.12 Southern Tier 188.37 183.38 166.16 Western New York 209.44 198.07 176.90 Statewide 250.57 231.29 205.41

Every area’s 7-day common share of optimistic take a look at outcomes reported during the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17,2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Capital Area 17.10% 17.10% 16.54% Central New York 20.09% 19.77% 19.31% Finger Lakes 18.21% 17.83% 17.44% Lengthy Island 18.47% 17.60% 16.68% Mid-Hudson 15.49% 15.16% 14.07% Mohawk Valley 16.71% 16.72% 15.98% New York Metropolis 14.28% 13.48% 12.70% North Nation 16.77% 16.51% 16.49% Southern Tier 14.24% 14.13% 13.98% Western New York 20.92% 20.28% 19.47% Statewide 15.68% 15.04% 14.27%

Every New York Metropolis borough’s 7-day common share of optimistic take a look at outcomes reported during the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, January 16, 2022 Monday, January 17,2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Bronx 15.23% 14.44% 13.60% Kings 13.30% 12.48% 11.83% New York 11.81% 11.21% 10.46% Queens 16.65% 15.76% 14.90% Richmond 14.44% 13.72% 13.01%

As of Tuesday, January 18, 23,375 New Yorkers examined optimistic for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the whole to 4,579,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Complete Constructive New Constructive Albany 52,444 298 Allegany 7,843 55 Broome 40,141 169 Cattaraugus 13,445 185 Cayuga 14,029 71 Chautauqua 21,031 260 Chemung 18,856 118 Chenango 7,994 38 Clinton 13,227 111 Columbia 8,772 38 Cortland 9,052 54 Delaware 6,712 45 Dutchess 58,736 318 Erie 189,318 929 Essex 4,669 38 Franklin 7,773 97 Fulton 10,771 46 Genesee 12,338 61 Greene 7,609 21 Hamilton 752 6 Herkimer 12,140 59 Jefferson 16,766 147 Lewis 5,538 22 Livingston 10,227 21 Madison 11,092 81 Monroe 138,581 507 Montgomery 10,307 56 Nassau 379,090 1,605 Niagara 43,351 162 NYC 2,145,676 11,301 Oneida 47,078 297 Onondaga 94,516 740 Ontario 17,284 87 Orange 98,785 538 Orleans 7,758 49 Oswego 21,509 120 Otsego 8,395 46 Putnam 21,931 104 Rensselaer 27,378 147 Rockland 86,822 462 Saratoga 40,217 297 Schenectady 29,044 204 Schoharie 4,269 32 Schuyler 2,985 16 Seneca 4,948 36 St. Lawrence 17,695 99 Steuben 17,169 83 Suffolk 402,658 1,559 Sullivan 16,603 92 Tioga 9,294 57 Tompkins 14,923 59 Ulster 27,979 167 Warren 11,727 58 Washington 10,446 60 Wayne 14,928 77 Westchester 234,789 922 Wyoming 7,509 33 Yates 2,884 15

Beneath is knowledge that reveals what number of hospitalized people who’ve examined optimistic for COVID-19 had been admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 issues and what number of had been admitted for non-COVID-19 circumstances:

Area COVID-19 Sufferers at the moment hospitalized Admitted attributable to COVID or issues of COVID % Admitted attributable to COVID or issues of COVID Admitted the place COVID was not included as one of many causes for admission % Admitted the place COVID was not included as one of many causes for admission Capital Area 432 300 69.4% 132 30.6% Central New York 346 255 73.7% 91 26.3% Finger Lakes 756 441 58.3% 315 41.7% Lengthy Island 2,033 1,196 58.8% 837 41.2% Mid-Hudson 1,255 803 64.0% 452 36.0% Mohawk Valley 160 112 70.0% 48 30.0% New York Metropolis 5,994 3,143 52.4% 2,851 47.6% North Nation 125 64 51.2% 61 48.8% Southern Tier 225 134 59.6% 91 40.4% Western New York 701 446 63.6% 255 36.4% Statewide 12,027 6,894 57.3% 5,133 42.7%

The Omicron variant now represents greater than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For extra info on variant monitoring, by visiting the COVID-19 Variant Information | Division of Well being webpage.

As of Tuesday, January 18, 165 New Yorkers died attributable to COVID-19, bringing the whole to 51,184. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 19 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 2 Clinton 2 Dutchess 9 Erie 7 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 28 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 8 Monroe 2 Nassau 9 Niagara 2 Onondaga 4 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Queens 25 Richmond 5 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 15 Tompkins 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 7

All New York State mass vaccination websites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination out there in any respect websites on a first-come, first-serve foundation for folks aged 12 and older. Data on which websites require appointments for kids within the 5-11 age group is accessible on our web site. Individuals who want to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination website can achieve this on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. Folks might additionally contact their native well being division, pharmacy, physician, or hospital to schedule appointments the place vaccines can be found or go to vaccines.gov to search out info on vaccine appointments close to them.

New Yorkers seeking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old kids are inspired to contact their baby’s pediatrician, household doctor, county well being departments, Federally Certified Well being Facilities (FQHCs), rural well being facilities, or pharmacies that could be administering the vaccine for this age group. Mother and father and guardians can go to vaccines.gov, textual content their ZIP code to 438829, or name 1-800-232-0233 to search out close by areas. Make it possible for the supplier provides the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the opposite COVID-19 vaccines should not but approved for this age group.

Go to our web site for fogeys and guardians for brand spanking new info, continuously requested questions and solutions, and assets particularly designed for fogeys and guardians of this age group.

#York #State #COVID #update #Tuesday #Jan