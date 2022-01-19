New York State COVID update on Tuesday, Jan. 19
(*19*)
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 19. The Well being Digital Response Information System has reported 23,375 positives since Tuesday.
“We’re persevering with to show the nook in opposition to the winter surge because of New Yorkers getting vaccinated, boosted, and masking up,” Governor Hochul stated. “However we will’t let our guard down and undo all the progress we’ve made. Please hold sporting your masks and be sure to get your vaccination or booster as quickly as potential.”
As we speak’s knowledge is summarized briefly under:
- Take a look at Outcomes Reported – 203,423
- Complete Constructive – 23,375
- % Constructive – 11.49%
- 7-Day Common % Constructive – 14.27%
- Affected person Hospitalization – 12,027 (+99)
- Sufferers Newly Admitted – 1,409
- Sufferers in ICU – 1,617 (+48)
- Sufferers in ICU with Intubation – 920 (+30)
- Complete Discharges – 257,739 (+1,109)
- New deaths reported by healthcare services by way of HERDS – 165
- Complete deaths reported by healthcare services by way of HERDS – 51,184
The Well being Digital Response Information System is an NYS DOH knowledge supply that collects confirmed each day loss of life knowledge as reported by hospitals, nursing houses, and grownup care services solely.
- Complete deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980
This each day COVID-19 provisional loss of life certificates knowledge reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC contains those that died in any location, together with hospitals, nursing houses, grownup care services, at house, in hospice, and different settings.
- Complete vaccine doses administered – 35,159,893
- Complete vaccine doses administered over previous 24 hours – 75,031
- Complete vaccine doses administered over previous 7 days – 548,652
- % of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with a minimum of one vaccine dose – 90.3%
- % of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with accomplished vaccine collection – 81.4%
- % of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with a minimum of one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- % of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with accomplished vaccine collection (CDC) – 83.8%
- % of all New Yorkers with a minimum of one vaccine dose – 79.5%
- % of all New Yorkers with accomplished vaccine collection – 71.0%
- % of all New Yorkers with a minimum of one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.4%
- % of all New Yorkers with accomplished vaccine collection (CDC) – 73.1%
Every area’s 7-day common of circumstances per 100K inhabitants is as follows
|Area
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Monday, January 17,2022
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Capital Area
|201.60
|194.92
|179.25
|Central New York
|225.61
|216.62
|200.54
|Finger Lakes
|174.55
|165.98
|147.73
|Lengthy Island
|227.38
|207.64
|183.67
|Mid-Hudson
|234.09
|221.01
|198.77
|Mohawk Valley
|180.77
|177.53
|162.08
|New York Metropolis
|301.87
|272.92
|239.10
|North Nation
|172.19
|166.87
|160.12
|Southern Tier
|188.37
|183.38
|166.16
|Western New York
|209.44
|198.07
|176.90
|Statewide
|250.57
|231.29
|205.41
Every area’s 7-day common share of optimistic take a look at outcomes reported during the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Monday, January 17,2022
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Capital Area
|17.10%
|17.10%
|16.54%
|Central New York
|20.09%
|19.77%
|19.31%
|Finger Lakes
|18.21%
|17.83%
|17.44%
|Lengthy Island
|18.47%
|17.60%
|16.68%
|Mid-Hudson
|15.49%
|15.16%
|14.07%
|Mohawk Valley
|16.71%
|16.72%
|15.98%
|New York Metropolis
|14.28%
|13.48%
|12.70%
|North Nation
|16.77%
|16.51%
|16.49%
|Southern Tier
|14.24%
|14.13%
|13.98%
|Western New York
|20.92%
|20.28%
|19.47%
|Statewide
|15.68%
|15.04%
|14.27%
Every New York Metropolis borough’s 7-day common share of optimistic take a look at outcomes reported during the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Monday, January 17,2022
|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|Bronx
|15.23%
|14.44%
|13.60%
|Kings
|13.30%
|12.48%
|11.83%
|New York
|11.81%
|11.21%
|10.46%
|Queens
|16.65%
|15.76%
|14.90%
|Richmond
|14.44%
|13.72%
|13.01%
As of Tuesday, January 18, 23,375 New Yorkers examined optimistic for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the whole to 4,579,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Complete Constructive
|New Constructive
|Albany
|52,444
|298
|Allegany
|7,843
|55
|Broome
|40,141
|169
|Cattaraugus
|13,445
|185
|Cayuga
|14,029
|71
|Chautauqua
|21,031
|260
|Chemung
|18,856
|118
|Chenango
|7,994
|38
|Clinton
|13,227
|111
|Columbia
|8,772
|38
|Cortland
|9,052
|54
|Delaware
|6,712
|45
|Dutchess
|58,736
|318
|Erie
|189,318
|929
|Essex
|4,669
|38
|Franklin
|7,773
|97
|Fulton
|10,771
|46
|Genesee
|12,338
|61
|Greene
|7,609
|21
|Hamilton
|752
|6
|Herkimer
|12,140
|59
|Jefferson
|16,766
|147
|Lewis
|5,538
|22
|Livingston
|10,227
|21
|Madison
|11,092
|81
|Monroe
|138,581
|507
|Montgomery
|10,307
|56
|Nassau
|379,090
|1,605
|Niagara
|43,351
|162
|NYC
|2,145,676
|11,301
|Oneida
|47,078
|297
|Onondaga
|94,516
|740
|Ontario
|17,284
|87
|Orange
|98,785
|538
|Orleans
|7,758
|49
|Oswego
|21,509
|120
|Otsego
|8,395
|46
|Putnam
|21,931
|104
|Rensselaer
|27,378
|147
|Rockland
|86,822
|462
|Saratoga
|40,217
|297
|Schenectady
|29,044
|204
|Schoharie
|4,269
|32
|Schuyler
|2,985
|16
|Seneca
|4,948
|36
|St. Lawrence
|17,695
|99
|Steuben
|17,169
|83
|Suffolk
|402,658
|1,559
|Sullivan
|16,603
|92
|Tioga
|9,294
|57
|Tompkins
|14,923
|59
|Ulster
|27,979
|167
|Warren
|11,727
|58
|Washington
|10,446
|60
|Wayne
|14,928
|77
|Westchester
|234,789
|922
|Wyoming
|7,509
|33
|Yates
|2,884
|15
Beneath is knowledge that reveals what number of hospitalized people who’ve examined optimistic for COVID-19 had been admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 issues and what number of had been admitted for non-COVID-19 circumstances:
|Area
|COVID-19 Sufferers at the moment hospitalized
|Admitted attributable to COVID or issues of COVID
|% Admitted attributable to COVID or issues of COVID
|Admitted the place COVID was not included as one of many causes for admission
|% Admitted the place COVID was not included as one of many causes for admission
|Capital Area
|432
|300
|69.4%
|132
|30.6%
|Central New York
|346
|255
|73.7%
|91
|26.3%
|Finger Lakes
|756
|441
|58.3%
|315
|41.7%
|Lengthy Island
|2,033
|1,196
|58.8%
|837
|41.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,255
|803
|64.0%
|452
|36.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|160
|112
|70.0%
|48
|30.0%
|New York Metropolis
|5,994
|3,143
|52.4%
|2,851
|47.6%
|North Nation
|125
|64
|51.2%
|61
|48.8%
|Southern Tier
|225
|134
|59.6%
|91
|40.4%
|Western New York
|701
|446
|63.6%
|255
|36.4%
|Statewide
|12,027
|6,894
|57.3%
|5,133
|42.7%
The Omicron variant now represents greater than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For extra info on variant monitoring, by visiting the COVID-19 Variant Information | Division of Well being webpage.
As of Tuesday, January 18, 165 New Yorkers died attributable to COVID-19, bringing the whole to 51,184. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|19
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|2
|Clinton
|2
|Dutchess
|9
|Erie
|7
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|28
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|9
|Niagara
|2
|Onondaga
|4
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|25
|Richmond
|5
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|2
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|15
|Tompkins
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|7
All New York State mass vaccination websites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination out there in any respect websites on a first-come, first-serve foundation for folks aged 12 and older. Data on which websites require appointments for kids within the 5-11 age group is accessible on our web site. Individuals who want to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination website can achieve this on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. Folks might additionally contact their native well being division, pharmacy, physician, or hospital to schedule appointments the place vaccines can be found or go to vaccines.gov to search out info on vaccine appointments close to them.
New Yorkers seeking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old kids are inspired to contact their baby’s pediatrician, household doctor, county well being departments, Federally Certified Well being Facilities (FQHCs), rural well being facilities, or pharmacies that could be administering the vaccine for this age group. Mother and father and guardians can go to vaccines.gov, textual content their ZIP code to 438829, or name 1-800-232-0233 to search out close by areas. Make it possible for the supplier provides the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the opposite COVID-19 vaccines should not but approved for this age group.
Go to our web site for fogeys and guardians for brand spanking new info, continuously requested questions and solutions, and assets particularly designed for fogeys and guardians of this age group.
#York #State #COVID #update #Tuesday #Jan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.