World

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

New York State Coronavirus 2 4 2 3 1 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

* Numbers with an asterisk were last updated as of Friday, December 24 as the HERDS system was down in observance of the holiday. 

  • ** Vaccination numbers compiled by the CDC as of Dec. 24
  • *** Due to the Holiday, today’s report has data from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, where available.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Test Results Reported – Dec24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***
  • Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***
  • Percent Positive – 14.17%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 839*
  • Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*
  • Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION Dec. 23 Dec. 24 Dec. 25
Capital Region 73.13 73.88 72.5
Central New York 76.38 75.36 73.28
Finger Lakes 59.28 57.42 54.51
Long Island 173.85 201.92 216.1
Mid-Hudson 116.99 134.3 140.16
Mohawk Valley 75.8 70.47 64.44
New York City 204.25 237.31 256.7
North Country 51.01 50.23 46.44
Southern Tier 91.26 86.18 70.34
Western New York 59.65 65.41 68.37
Statewide 147.83 168.15 178.37

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Region Thursday, December 23, 2021 Friday, December 24, 2021 Saturday, December 25, 2021
Capital Region 8.61% 9.03% 9.23%
Central New York 8.77% 8.69% 9.05%
Finger Lakes 8.38% 8.52% 8.85%
Long Island 13.05% 13.98% 14.79%
Mid-Hudson 9.43% 10.35% 11.04%
Mohawk Valley 8.79% 9.21% 9.40%
New York City 10.20% 11.00% 11.76%
North Country 6.96% 7.08% 7.07%
Southern Tier 7.34% 7.91% 7.89%
Western New York 8.88% 9.31% 9.69%
Statewide 10.18% 10.98% 11.70%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 23, 2021 Friday, December 24, 2021 Saturday, December 25, 2021
Bronx 10.73% 12.37% 13.78%
Kings 10.15% 10.86% 11.47%
New York 9.70% 9.99% 10.50%
Queens 10.69% 11.78% 12.70%
Richmond 10.24% 11.46% 12.34%

As of Saturday, December 25, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 39,158 206
Allegany 6,861 7
Broome 32,356 134
Cattaraugus 11,289 6
Cayuga 11,035 18
Chautauqua 17,235 32
Chemung 14,609 36
Chenango 6,533 18
Clinton 9,519 48
Columbia 6,677 22
Cortland 6,999 40
Delaware 5,322 8
Dutchess 42,998 246
Erie 141,578 750
Essex 3,527 9
Franklin 6,273 19
Fulton 8,853 16
Genesee 9,903 14
Greene 5,831 20
Hamilton 584
Herkimer 9,779 24
Jefferson 12,884 21
Lewis 4,685
Livingston 8,284 13
Madison 8,702 10
Monroe 109,437 320
Montgomery 8,141 5
Nassau 268,422 3,438
Niagara 33,017 128
NYC 1,372,105 23,804
Oneida 37,742 44
Onondaga 67,800 307
Ontario 13,619 18
Orange 70,609 347
Orleans 6,322 7
Oswego 16,565 19
Otsego 6,438 13
Putnam 15,093 17
Rensselaer 20,247 99
Rockland 61,500 386
Saratoga 29,297 152
Schenectady 21,589 22
Schoharie 3,302 4
Schuyler 2,347 13
Seneca 3,812 4
St. Lawrence 14,848 20
Steuben 14,343 17
Suffolk 298,430 3,353
Sullivan 11,352 82
Tioga 7,398 13
Tompkins 10,997 70
Ulster 21,494 93
Warren 8,726 40
Washington 8,019 16
Wayne 11,980 11
Westchester 169,325 1,869
Wyoming 6,088 4
Yates 2,317 2
Grand Total 3,184,195 36,454

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

READ Also  Restaurant workers rally for higher wages amid mass industry exodus

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

#York #State #COVID #update #Sunday #December

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment