New York State Delays Enforcement Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state is delaying enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers due to concerns about staffing shortages.

It was originally going to go into effect Feb. 21. It will now be postponed at least three months.

The health department says up to 25% of the state’s health care workforce would have missed Monday’s deadline.

Efforts will focus on expanding access to boosters.

