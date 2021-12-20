New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marked another one-day record for COVID-19 cases in New York state.

Of the 267,422 tests administered, 22,478 came back positive, or 8.4%. Of those, more than 5,700 were recorded in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning a swift wave of Omicron variant cases is taking hold in the Big Apple.

Officials are now ramping up efforts to deal with the surge, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Sunday.

COVID-19 testing sites have been facing an influx of people over the past few days. That has led to long lines and long wait times.

But the mayor said the city is increasing its testing capacity in order to alleviate pressure on the system.

“This is an urgent situation and we need to act urgently. We are seeing a very substantial rise in the number of cases in a way we haven’t seen previously,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said Omicron is hitting our city like a fast-moving storm, making the next few weeks extremely challenging.

“We expect these next weeks to see a very, very big surge in the number of cases. More than we’ve seen previously. And then we expect, after a period of time, that it will dissipate,” de Blasio said.

“The personal decisions we make over the next two weeks could determine the success of our city over the next two years,” Mayor-elect Eric Adams added.

On Sunday, de Blasio teamed up with Adams to present a united front. To deal with the influx of cases and a backlog in testing, the city said it is increasing testing capacity.

“We’re opening new sites in every single borough. We’re adding 17 mobile units this week. We’re expanding hours. We have our wait time tracker. We’re handing out home test kits and working with community-based organizations,” said Dr. Ted Long, director of the city’s Test & Trace Corps.

Health officials added the city is also upping its vaccination efforts, through a $10 million paid media campaign, as well as targeting long-term care homes. The goal is to remind people that the shot is still the best defense against COVID.

“It can protect you from severe disease. Our level of vaccination built up our seawall ahead of this Omicron wave. Boosters shore up that protection,” city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

For those who are high risk, city officials said now is the time to consider postponing or canceling holiday plans.

And while the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square is still on, the mayor said that he and his team are reassessing the situation.

“So we’ve been in touch with Time Square Alliance. We’re going to make a decision before Christmas. We’re certainly looking at the new challenge we’re facing. But, again, this is an all-vaccination event, and it is outdoors and those are two very, very important, favorable factors,” de Blasio said.

Health officials said if you are trying to get a test results quickly, they recommend you try a city-run facility over a private location.

Right now, city sites are averaging a 24-hour turnaround.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.