New York state trooper who claims Andrew Cuomo groped her files lawsuit



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New York State soldier who claims that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been grouped has filed a lawsuit against him and his former aide, Melissa DeRosa.

The woman, named “Trooper 1” in the lawsuit, is seeking compensation from Cuomo and DeRosa and a verdict that they “violated federal, state and civil law” in an attempt to cover up sexual harassment, according to the New York Post.

Kuomo denied the allegations in a report last year by Attorney General Letitia James, although the former Democratic governor resigned in August despite allegations against him over the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office report.

Nassau DA Joyce Smith said last year, “Our full investigation allegations are credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

A total of 11 women claimed they had been sexually harassed or abused by Cuomo in the report, with state forces classifying her security details as “offensive and uncomfortable” while describing her interactions with Cuomo.

Thomas H. Munger, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, praised the soldiers’ courage in coming forward with allegations against the former governor, saying Kuomo should have enjoyed a “sense of security” in the way he helped.

“I am angry and upset that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security that he was given in his work environment,” Munger said.

Independent investigators compiling the report for James have expressed skepticism about Kuomo’s denial of allegations, saying the former governor’s remarks “lacked credibility.”