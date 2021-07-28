New York State Workers Must Get Vaccine or Weekly Tests, Cuomo Says

In response to late vaccination rates and rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday that tens of thousands of New York state employees would be required to show proof of vaccination or have weekly tests.

The governor also announced a much stricter mandate for public hospitals, saying all health workers “in front of patients” in these facilities should be vaccinated, with no possibility of regular testing instead.

Mr. Cuomo’s announcement comes two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a similar requirement for the 300,000 New York government employees.

Much of the country is grappling with the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced his own requirement that would cover 246,000 state government employees, as well as two million healthcare workers in the public and private sectors.