New York station delays multiple trains after fire breaks out on tracks



Multiple trains going in and out of Long Island Railroad Station were delayed after a fire broke out on the tracks Wednesday evening.

Gadget Clock learned that news of the fire was received shortly after 6:20 a.m. It was believed to have been caused by a small bag of rubbish ignited by a third train.

MTA PD and fire officials responded to the scene. Services have been suspended on both sides. The fire was put out at around 6:45 pm

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said the Far Rockway branch had stopped trains on both sides due to a fire on the track near Woodmeyer station.

Customers were able to take the Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus to Linbrook and transfer for train service.

The service was later restored, although customers were told to expect continued delays and possible cancellations.

Gadget Clock reached out to Nassau County police who questioned the MTA.