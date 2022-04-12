New York Subway attack: Indiscriminate firing at New York subway station, people covered in blood, many killed

Five people were killed in a shooting at New York’s Brooklyn subway station. While 13 people have been injured in this incident. The New York City Fire Department has also confirmed the incident. The department says that several people were shot at the scene. According to the police, there was smoke at the station after the incident. Police is probing the matter.

According to the news of the Indian Express, in the morning a person was seen leaving there under suspicious circumstances. He was dressed as a construction site worker. He was also wearing a gas mask. In the photo of the spot, it is seen how blood-soaked people are sitting on the ground of the station. Looking at his condition, it seems that how brutally the crime must have been carried out.

After the firing, the operation of trains from the station also came to a standstill. Police say firefighters were informed of smoke coming out of ’36 Street Station’ near Sunset Park. He said several people were shot at the scene. Explosives have also been recovered from there. According to a Reuters report, US Attorney General Maric Garland obtained information about the matter. They are also monitoring it.