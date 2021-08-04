New York Times 2021 Q2 Earnings: 8 Million Subscribers

Readers, readers around the world are what The New York Times Company sees: 100 million, to be precise.

For now, the publisher has eight million subscribers and hopes to add as many this year as in 2019, when President Donald J. Trump made headlines and a pandemic had yet to melt the global economy. The company estimates that it will have 8.5 million by the end of 2021.

In a statement released Wednesday announcing the company’s second quarter results, Meredith Kopit Levien, chief executive officer, said the performance was “a testament to the success of our strategy” of focusing on digital subscriptions. She estimated the potential size of the Times’ readership market at 100 million, adding that there was an opportunity to keep investing when “daily habits have to be learned.”

The Times Company reported modest growth in the April-June quarter – usually the weakest – adding 142,000 new digital subscribers, including 77,000 for the News app and 65,000 for Cooking and Games. At the end of June, the Times had a total of 7.9 million subscribers, of which 7.1 million paid for its digital products. Among digital subscribers, 5.3 million have subscribed to the News app.

The publisher reported adjusted operating income of $ 93 million on revenue of $ 499 million. Investors were looking for $ 73 million in adjusted operating income on $ 488 million in sales. Overall activity grew 24% year over year, helped by a steady 16% increase in subscription dollars and a 66% increase in advertising as marketers returned to levels of pre-pandemic spending.