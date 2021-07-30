New York Times Delays Office Return, Joining Other Companies

The New York Times postponed its scheduled return to the office indefinitely as the contagious Delta variant causes an increase in coronavirus cases across the country on Friday.

The move adds The Times to a growing list of companies changing their return plans, requiring employees to wear masks again or requiring vaccinations. The Washington Post said this week it will require all employees to show they have been vaccinated as a condition of employment, Uber said it will require all employees to be vaccinated and delay their return to the office, and Lyft n ‘will not require employees to return to the office until February.

“In light of the evolution of the virus, including new trends around the Delta variant and the CDC’s updated guidance this week on masking, we have decided to push back our plans for a full comeback at this time.” , Meredith Kopit Levien, managing director of The New York Times Company, wrote in an email to staff on Friday. The company had scheduled employees to begin returning, at least three days a week, on September 7.

Ms Levien said the offices of The Times would be open to those who wish to enter voluntarily, with proof of compulsory vaccination.