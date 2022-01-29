New York Times reported Indian government bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 as part of defense deal

According to a report published in The New York Times on Friday, the Indian government had bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 itself in a defense deal worth $2 billion for the purchase of weapons, including missile systems.

A year-long investigation conducted by the newspaper revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had also purchased the spyware and tested it for the purpose of using it. The FBI wanted to use this spyware for home surveillance.

The report describes how this spyware was used around the world. Including Mexico’s targeting of journalists and opponents, Saudi Arabia’s use of it against women’s rights activists. Not only this, the report also said that Israeli spyware was also used against columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi operatives. The report said that Pegasus was given to many countries including Poland, Hungary and India under new deals by Israel’s Defense Ministry.

Let us inform that in July 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Israel. This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel. The New York Times reported that the visit took place after India had chalked out a policy regarding Palestine and Israel relations.

However, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Israel was cordial. During that time PM Modi was seen walking on a beach with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the reason for this warmth seen between the two was the defense deal between the two countries. The $2 billion agreement between the two countries included the purchase of weapons and intelligence systems. Also Pegasus was also involved in this deal.

The report mentions that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also visited India during that time, and in June 2019, India voted in support of Israel at the United Nations Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to the Palestinian Human Rights Organization. To be. However, till now neither the Indian government nor the Israeli government has admitted that India has bought Pegasus.

A global consortium of media groups revealed in July 2021 that several governments around the world had used spyware to spy on their adversaries, journalists, businessmen. Investigations conducted by The Wire in India suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor, then Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav among others who were likely to be spied on were among other prominent figures. There were names. The list also had about 40 other journalists, including two current editors of The Indian Express and a former editor.

Responding to the controversy over the Israeli spyware Pegasus in Parliament on July 18, Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said that the report was an attempt to defame Indian democracy and its institutions. He had said that when it comes to surveillance, India has established protocols which are strong and have stood the test of time. At the same time, he said that spyware maker NSO has also said that the list of countries using Pegasus is wrong. Many countries are not even our customers. He also said that most of his customers are western countries. It is clear that even the NSO has categorically rejected the claims in the report.