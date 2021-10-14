New York Times told- Viral photo quoting Modi as the world’s last hope is fake

The ‘New York Times’ has issued a statement saying that the news being circulated in his name describing ‘Narendra Modi as the world’s last hope’ is fake. The organization shared the fake news being shared with the picture of PM Modi on its official Twitter handle and wrote, ‘This is one of the many fabricated pictures and news, in which the name of New York Times referring to Prime Minister Modi. is being broadcast. Sharing a link, the organization further wrote that ‘all our factual news related to Narendra Modi can be seen on this link’.

After this statement of the New York Times, people are making all kinds of comments on social media. Senior journalist Ajit Anjum wrote, ‘The hoax of Modi devotees and the photo shop is ringing in the world. Journalist Rana Ayyub wrote, ‘What an embarrassment the New York Times had to issue a clarification. If nothing else, the photo shop skills of our leaders are becoming international news.

On the other hand, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘President Biden answered the questions of the press 140 times in his 9 months tenure, but how many times did PM Modi give in 7 years? Do you know? Even advised the President of America not to question the press.

Writer and professor Sanjay Mishra wrote, ‘This picture was being shared on social media, praising PM Modi through fake news from the front page of the New York Times. Ultimately the New York Times was forced to publish the rebuttal.’

Writer Urvish Kothari shared the picture of this fake news and commented, ‘This photo is of Gandhiji’s Sabarmati Ashram. The heart is clearly visible behind. Sahab may have also taken the ashram to America with him… Gandhiji is so dear.’