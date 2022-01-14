New York ‘Turning The Corner’ On COVID Surge As 7-Day Average Case Count Declines, Gov. Hochul Says – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is “turning the nook” within the newest COVID surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul stated Friday.

The 7-day common variety of instances reached its highest level final week, however is declining and is projected to proceed to drop, in accordance with the governor.

“We had over 90,000 instances one week in the past right this moment,” Hochul stated. “Forty-nine thousand proper now. So that could be a very optimistic pattern.”

It is a growing story. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

