New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/26 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast



Today: Sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tonight: Frigid again, but the winds let up. Temps will fall into the teens and single digits.

Tomorrow: Sunny and still cold. Highs near 30 with wind chills in the 20s.

Friday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Heads up:

-Increasing potential for a snow storm Friday night into Saturday. Very little in the way of change this morning among the models; please reference Giorgio’s email from last night.

#York #Weather #CBS2s #Wednesday #Afternoon #Forecast