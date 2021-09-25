New York weighs in on what the National Guard uses to replace non-vaccinated health care workers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering calling in the National Guard and recruiting medical professionals from other states to meet staff shortages in hospitals and other facilities as the prospect grows that thousands of health care workers will die by the state deadline. will not complete. Mandatory vaccination.

In a statement released on Saturday, the governor’s office said Ms Hochul was planning an executive order declaring a state of emergency that would allow “qualified health care professionals, recent graduates, retired persons, licensed in other states or countries.” and will allow the former to practice health care professionals to practice in New York State.”

Other options, the statement said, include calling on medically trained National Guard members to provide care and working with the federal government to deploy disaster medical support teams run by the Department of Health and Human Services. .

New York State is one of the first major testing bases in the health care sector thanks to strong vaccination orders running nationwide. California and Maine also set vaccination deadlines for health care workers. President Biden has said his administration will issue a national vaccination mandate that will eventually affect the nearly 17 million health care workers in hospitals and other institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.