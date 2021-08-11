New York Women Weigh Admiration for Cuomo Against Allegations
Tyler Moses, 23, tutor and law student at Park Slope in Brooklyn, said that while she viewed Mr Cuomo’s resignation as a victory, its fruits were unevenly distributed: the governor’s accusers who were publicly identified are all white; Ms Moses said she felt the Me Too movement had, in some cases, left out black women like her.
The road to Governor Cuomo’s resignation
“If you look at the current political climate, there are some big cases that stand out and people feel like things are changing,” Ms. Moses said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t look like things are improving.”
Some, like Jerrilyn Foster-Julian, 78, who cherishes a photo she has of herself and Mr Cuomo on a motorcycle ride with his club, Sirens, have defended the governor. “He’s like me, he’s a hug,” said Ms. Foster-Julian, who lives in Huntington, Long Island.
In his defense, Mr. Cuomo described himself as naturally susceptible and attributed his behavior to cultural norms of Italian Americans. Shortly after announcing his resignation, Mr. Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, gave a presentation that included a slideshow of Mr. Cuomo hugging and kissing men and women, in an attempt to dig deeper into this point.
“In the society we live in now, it’s so easy, when you’re on the other side to receive something, to misinterpret it,” Ms. Foster-Julian said.
For Madalyn Fliesler, 69, a retired university professor from Buffalo, the governor’s apology failed. “My husband had to adjust his behavior at work. Apparently Cuomo didn’t, ”Ms. Fliesler said. “It would have been so easy to adjust behavior over time – and he didn’t.”
She continued, “We have all changed. It’s part of a society.
Charlotte Brown, 20, a Westchester student, agreed. “Things change all the time, and if we can grow up with it, so do older men in power,” she said.
