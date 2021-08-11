New York Women Weigh Admiration for Cuomo Against Allegations



Tyler Moses, 23, tutor and law student at Park Slope in Brooklyn, said that while she viewed Mr Cuomo’s resignation as a victory, its fruits were unevenly distributed: the governor’s accusers who were publicly identified are all white; Ms Moses said she felt the Me Too movement had, in some cases, left out black women like her.

The road to Governor Cuomo’s resignation Map 1 of 6 Controversy over Covid-19 in retirement homes. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote a health department report to hide the true number. Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes for months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to the governor’s overall handling of the pandemic, including the rollout of the vaccine. Will Cuomo still be impeached? The state assembly opened an impeachment inquiry in March. But after Mr Cuomo announced his resignation, it was unclear whether the Assembly would go ahead with its impeachment process. If Mr. Cuomo were to be indicted and convicted, he could again be barred from holding public office.

“If you look at the current political climate, there are some big cases that stand out and people feel like things are changing,” Ms. Moses said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t look like things are improving.”

Some, like Jerrilyn Foster-Julian, 78, who cherishes a photo she has of herself and Mr Cuomo on a motorcycle ride with his club, Sirens, have defended the governor. “He’s like me, he’s a hug,” said Ms. Foster-Julian, who lives in Huntington, Long Island.

In his defense, Mr. Cuomo described himself as naturally susceptible and attributed his behavior to cultural norms of Italian Americans. Shortly after announcing his resignation, Mr. Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, gave a presentation that included a slideshow of Mr. Cuomo hugging and kissing men and women, in an attempt to dig deeper into this point.

“In the society we live in now, it’s so easy, when you’re on the other side to receive something, to misinterpret it,” Ms. Foster-Julian said.

For Madalyn Fliesler, 69, a retired university professor from Buffalo, the governor’s apology failed. “My husband had to adjust his behavior at work. Apparently Cuomo didn’t, ”Ms. Fliesler said. “It would have been so easy to adjust behavior over time – and he didn’t.”

She continued, “We have all changed. It’s part of a society.

Charlotte Brown, 20, a Westchester student, agreed. “Things change all the time, and if we can grow up with it, so do older men in power,” she said.