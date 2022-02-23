World

New York Yankees to retire number 21 in honor of four-time World Series champion Paul O’Neill on August 21st

NEW YORK CITY — Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees – on Aug. 21.

The Yankees said Tuesday they will hold Paul O’Neill Day ceremonies before that day’s game against Toronto – assuming the lockout ends and the 2022 season is played.

O’Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees.

A four-time World Series champion for the Yankees nicknamed “The Warrior” by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O’Neill hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.

A plaque for O’Neill in Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park was dedicated on Aug. 9, 2014.

He is among the broadcast analysts for the Yankees’ YES Network.

Other Yankees with retired numbers are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Derek Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952), No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985), No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979), No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974), No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

