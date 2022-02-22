New York Yankees to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on Aug. 21



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Paul O’Neill will retire from the No. 21 New York Yankees – August 21.

The Yankees said on Tuesday that they would celebrate Paul O’Neill’s day before that day’s game against Toronto – assuming the lockout would end and the 2022 season would be played.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

O’Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees.

The four-time world series champion for the Yankees, nicknamed “The Warrior” by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O’Neill hit .303 hits with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title in the strike-short season.

A plaque for O’Neill at Monument Park at Yankee Stadium was dedicated on August 9, 2014.

He is one of the broadcast analysts for the Yankees’ Yes ​​Network.

Other retired Yankees are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Derek Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Bebe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lo Gerig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe Dimagio, 1952). No. 6 (Joe Torrey, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Bera and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizuto, 1985), No. 15. (Thurman Monson, 1979), No. 16 (Whiteford, 1974), No. 20 (George Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingley, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stenzel, 1970). ), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Petit, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidri, 2003) and No. 51 (Barney Williams, 2015).