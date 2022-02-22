Sports

New York Yankees to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on Aug. 21

New York Yankees to retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21 on Aug. 21
New York Yankees to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on Aug. 21

New York Yankees to retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 on Aug. 21

Paul O’Neill will retire from the No. 21 New York Yankees – August 21.

The Yankees said on Tuesday that they would celebrate Paul O’Neill’s day before that day’s game against Toronto – assuming the lockout would end and the 2022 season would be played.

O’Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees.

The four-time world series champion for the Yankees, nicknamed “The Warrior” by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O’Neill hit .303 hits with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees and won the 1994 AL batting title in the strike-short season.

File - Paul O'Neill of the Yankees in New York watches his home run at the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in the Yankees' 10th inning on Sunday, April 22, 2001, at the Yankees Stadium in New York. O'Neill's No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees - August 21. The Yankees announced on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, that they would hold Paul O'Neill's Day before that day's game against Toronto - assuming the lockout was over and the 2022 season was over.

File – Paul O’Neill of the Yankees in New York watches his home run at the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in the Yankees’ 10th inning on Sunday, April 22, 2001, at the Yankees Stadium in New York. O’Neill’s No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees – August 21. The Yankees announced on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, that they would hold Paul O’Neill’s Day before that day’s game against Toronto – assuming the lockout was over and the 2022 season was over.
(AP Photo / Jeff Zelevansky, file)

A plaque for O’Neill at Monument Park at Yankee Stadium was dedicated on August 9, 2014.

He is one of the broadcast analysts for the Yankees’ Yes ​​Network.

Other retired Yankees are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Derek Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Bebe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lo Gerig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe Dimagio, 1952). No. 6 (Joe Torrey, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Bera and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizuto, 1985), No. 15. (Thurman Monson, 1979), No. 16 (Whiteford, 1974), No. 20 (George Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingley, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stenzel, 1970). ), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Petit, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidri, 2003) and No. 51 (Barney Williams, 2015).

