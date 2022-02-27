World

New Yorker Lucas Stratmann performs at Carnegie Hall as one of Vienna Philharmonic’s youngest musicians

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Yorker Lucas Stratmann performs at Carnegie Hall as one of Vienna Philharmonic’s youngest musicians
Written by admin
New Yorker Lucas Stratmann performs at Carnegie Hall as one of Vienna Philharmonic’s youngest musicians

New Yorker Lucas Stratmann performs at Carnegie Hall as one of Vienna Philharmonic’s youngest musicians

NEW YORK — One of Europe’s most prestigious orchestras returned to Carnegie Hall for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Sunday night marks the final performance for the Vienna Philharmonic. One of the youngest musicians on stage, a native New Yorker, gave CBS2’s Lisa Rozner a preview.

Lucas Stratmann’s passion for the violin started when he was just 3 years old.

“The violin, I feel is a part of me,” Stratmann said. “I think the biggest thing that is the instrument allows me to share this beautiful art that exists.”

Stratmann, 25, grew up in Murray Hill and, while attending the LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts, he enrolled in pre-college classes at the Julliard School.

“So, Monday through Friday I would be a LaGuardia and then on Saturdays I’d be at Julliard,” he said.

After earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Julliard, the dean recommended Stratmann apply to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Academy, where young musicians are trained through private lessons, chamber music and working with the orchestra.

Academy members travel all over the world with the ensemble. Stratmann was the only New Yorker accepted into the small program of about a dozen musicians and moved to Austria last September.

“The lessons, they’ve been so inspiring,” Stratmann said. “The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the best orchestras in the world and it’s been a privilege for me to be able to play with my colleagues.”

READ Also  Critical Moment for Roe, and the Supreme Court’s Legitimacy

“I feel like combining what I’ve learned here in the states and at Julliard and hearing a new perspective on things, it’s been like the perfect combination for me,” Stratmann said.

Stratmann always plays on a certain violin, created in 1926 by Italian master violin maker Alberto Fernando Moglie, who was also a curator at the Smithsonian.

“I’ve been playing on this instrument for about 12 years,” Stratman said.

For some of the other academy members, this marks their first time performing at Carnegie Hall.

“When we arrived at the airport, I really, I couldn’t believe my eyes to be really here,” said academy member and flautist Theresia Prinz. “Big life goal for each musician, I think.”

“They’re a member of the orchestra when they’re with us,” said academy instructor and flautist Karin Bonelli.

This is Bonelli’s fourth time playing at Carnegie Hall.

“Carnegie Hall is always a special place to go from the point of view of acoustics, but also the audience. It’s very open and enthusiastic,” Bonelli said.

“The first concert we’re playing an all Rachmaninoff program. So we’re playing the second piano concerto as well as the second symphony, and they’re both such grand works and I can’t wait to see what it’s gonna sound like in Carnegie Hall,” Stratmann said.

Stratmann won a coveted seat in the Vienna State Opera – an opportunity he said was only possible because of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Academy.

The orchestra will tour other cities in the U.S.

Lisa Rozner

lisa-rozner.png

Lisa Rozner joined CBS2 in 2017.

READ Also  Description Matching Gabrielle Petito Was Found in the Wyoming Camping Area

#Yorker #Lucas #Stratmann #performs #Carnegie #Hall #Vienna #Philharmonics #youngest #musicians

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment