New Yorkers Bracing For Nor’easter That Could Bring Significant Snow Totals – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is bracing for a Nor’easter that could bring a significant amount of snowfall.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, flakes started coming down Friday morning, but that was nothing compared to what’s expected this weekend.

In preparation for the weather, crews have been active throughout the area, putting salt on the roads and sidewalks.

New York City’s Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. That will stay in effect throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning.

A snow alert is the department’s higher level winter weather message, meaning it will be coordinating with the Departments of Transportation and Emergency Management on snow cleaning protocols. Plus, trash collection trucks will also be ready to start plowing as soon as two inches have fallen.

Meanwhile on Long Island, the LIRR plans to pretreat tracks and salt at stations. Hempstead is also gearing up equipment.

Those living along the coast are sealing exposed water lines and removing hoses to prevent pipes from bursting.

“Let’s think about getting prepared, getting ready, getting smart and being safe,” said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin. “Those are the key things we need to remember for this weekend.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams will speak about storm preparations later Friday afternoon.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.