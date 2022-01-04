New Yorkers Face Tuesday Deadline To Apply For Ida Relief; New Jersey Has Until Wednesday – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York and New Jersey residents hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida are running out of time to apply for federal aid.

Tuesday is the deadline for New Yorkers to file an application with FEMA. People in New Jersey have until Wednesday.

Low interest loans are available to storm victims. Residents can use the money for rental assistance and home repairs not covered by insurance.

CLICK HERE for how to apply.