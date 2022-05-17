New Yorkers from many different backgrounds come together in Harlem to mourn victims of Buffalo mass shooting



NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams joined others at a vigil Monday night time at a church in Harlem for the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, New Yorkers got here together to mourn and encourage change.

Laying 10 flowers for the ten victims had been Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Buddhist New Yorkers.

They gathered at Bethel Gospel Meeting in Harlem in ache and with a goal.

“We have got to come together to attain out to our household in Buffalo and embrace them in this circle of therapeutic and love and compassion,” New York Lawyer Common Letitia James stated.

Doris Dixon of Harlem went to the vigil for the consolation of group and mourned the hate-fueled violence upstate.

“It is arduous. It is indescribable, actually, to clarify the feelings that you simply undergo, that you simply’re simply attempting to stay your on a regular basis life,” Dixon stated.

Linda Cotton got here as a present of power for her granddaughter, her group, and herself.

“We obtained to be sturdy for one another,” Cotton stated.

“Ache is ache and the untimely taking of the life of an harmless individual is felt and would not dissipate the place you’re geographically or who the individual is that took the one you love,” Adams stated.

The audio system emphasised that the collective ache should result in some type of change in society. With out schooling, it was stated, there is no such thing as a tolerance.

“Hate is prevalent right now simply because it was lots of and lots of of years in the past,” Metropolis Council Speaker Adrienne Adams stated.

“The federal government, metropolis and state have to work arduous to educate our populations concerning the rising range of our nations,” one other New Yorker stated.

For many in attendance, step one was simply standing in disappointment together.

“How lengthy will we permit racism, racism, to be on the bedrock of a lot evil in this society?” Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum stated.

“We actually want to come together as a nation and simply say sufficient is sufficient,” DIxon added.

