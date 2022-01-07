New Yorker’s Lawsuit Claims Jets, Giants Are Taking Advantage Of New York Name – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A football fan is suing the New York Jets and the New York Giants for $6 billion.

The West Village resident filed the suit this week, claiming the teams are taking advantage of the New York name.

Both teams currently play their home games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The lawsuit wants them to put New Jersey in their name or move back to New York by 2025. If not, he wants them fined for false advertising and deceptive practices.