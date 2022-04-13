New Yorkers ‘on edge’ after Brooklyn subway shooter manhunt, Malliotakis says, ‘had enough’ of high crime



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rip. Nicole Maliotakis said Wednesday that New Yorkers were “on the edge” with suspected subway shooter Frank James and were still relaxed after shooting at least 10 people Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn subway station.

The district of Maliotakis contains parts of the 30 blocks of Brooklyn from where the shooting took place.

“It’s about that he was able to escape from the train car and the subway station anonymously. And yet 24 hours (later) they haven’t found him,” Maliotakis said in an interview shortly before James was captured. “And obviously the community knows this gunman is hiding.”

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James still big, police investigating social media posts

“Yesterday was a terrible event,” said Maliotakis, adding that it was a matter of concern to citizens. But, he said, it has become an issue that New Yorkers regularly deal with. The headline-grabbing shooting at Brooklyn Subway Station on Tuesday did not even hit half of New York City.

According to preliminary figures from the NYPD, 25 people were shot in nine separate incidents on Tuesday. These numbers include the single Brooklyn shooting incident where 10 people were shot.

“I think, for the most part, New York is back to its normal business, but people are on the edge,” Maliotakis said after Tuesday’s shooting. “And they’re on the edge. We’ve pushed people in front of the train, people have been stabbed at the train station, people have been robbed at the train station. There are quality problems around the city and people have had enough.”

NYC Mayor Adams ‘confident’ arrested in Brooklyn subway shooting

Maliotakis said part of the reason for the wave of crime in New York is its policies, especially moving away from broken window policing on petty crime, which he says helps prevent larger crimes.

Congresswomen have blamed Democratic officials for the change.

“When Mayor de Blasio came, it was just chaos and lawlessness,” Maliotakis said. “And, unfortunately, we’ve allowed some far-left people to be elected who have worked to undermine public safety. We’ve got an attraction through police movements, bail laws, ending broken window policing, criminalizing low-level crimes. Material, and New Yorkers are suffering. “

Maliotakis added that James’ social media history, which was published late Tuesday, was “annoying.”

A senior law enforcement source told Gadget Clock on Wednesday that some of James’ posts were critical of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Gadget Clock Digital has seen a string of rambling, obscene YouTube videos of a man who apparently denounced James as a racist, violent place in the United States.

“This nation was born of violence, it has survived by violence or its threat, and it is dying a violent death. There is nothing to stop it,” James said in a video.

James was taken into custody shortly before 2pm on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Adams confirmed to Gadget Clock that James was the only suspect in the attack.

Gadget Clock’ Stephen Soares, Brian Lenas and David Spant contributed to this report.