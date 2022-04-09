New Yorkers proceeding with caution as COVID cases increase in Manhattan



NEW YORK (WABC) — Alex and Alexi Push flew in from Germany on Friday night – only learning of the rise in COVID cases in the city after speaking with Eyewitness News.

For some, the numbers do not change much – but New Yorkers are proceeding with caution.

“Wearing my mask more inside – double boostered, but there is some concern,” said Patricia Johnson.

The BA.2 variant is to blame for the spike in cases in Manhattan – moving the borough from low risk to medium.

The average number of cases per 100 thousand in New York City went up from 17.97 percent on Tuesday to 20.37 percent on Thursday.

Mayor Eric Adams reminded New Yorkers not to panic.

“If we make the right decisions such as taking on booster shots, we will be prepared for this future,” Adams said.

The future includes lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and daycares.

Adams reiterated his promise Friday morning.

“Trust me when I tell you, I want to see the faces of our children, but as I stated, I must move with the science,” he added.

Adams says the mandate could be lifted next week if his health team gives him the green light.

