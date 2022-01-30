New Yorkers Race To Dig Out Their Homes And Cars Before Deep Freeze – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Slippery roads and sidewalks remain a concern Sunday in New York City.

The sound of New Yorkers digging out echoed through the five boroughs.

Bitter Cold Makes For Difficult Cleanup Day After Blizzard Slams Long Island

Wayne Kiladitis got to work as soon as the storm passed, trying to prevent snow plows from boxing him in.

“They pile up the snow against the cars. And the temperature can do down and turn it to ice. So it’s better to get it done now,” he said.

WATCH: Gov. Hochul Shares Update On Storm Cleanup With CBS2

In Whitestone, Queens, Luca Antonelli’s construction equipment came in hand. His neighborhood received some of the highest snow totals in the city — up to 9 inches.

“These two buildings here, and that’s all. Then, I’m going to help some people out if I can,” he said. “Then we go home, we have a nice drink, serve some soup and relax.”

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

After a hard day of work, the line to refuel at the Sanitation garage in Long Island City, Queens snaked around the block. Crews described the challenges they faced during their 12 hour shifts.

“On the Long Island Expressway, when you get off the tunnel, you couldn’t make it up. Halfway up, a lot of cars had to turn around,” said Hamde Zeibeia, of Fresh Meadows, Queens.

SNOW TOTALS: Who Was Hit Hardest By Saturday’s Nor’easter?

LINK: See Highest Snow Totals

With the winds whipping, multiple passes were needed to clear the roads.

But in Astoria Park, it wasn’t the sound of shovels or snow blowers, but of laughter that filled the air.

“Today is a big winter day. I’m having fun,” Amnin Aouchiche said.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide

It was a snow day that brought out the kid in everyone.

The Sanitation Department asks that when clearing off cars, don’t put the snow in the street or bike lanes. Instead, put it against a building or on the curb.

MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:

Nor’easter Buries New York City Under Blanket Of Snow; Essential Workers Brave Their Way Out

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.