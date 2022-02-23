New Yorkers souring on Biden, as poll shows his favorability under 50% in Empire State



President Biden has lost popular support in one of the toughest blue states in the United States

A Sienna College poll released Wednesday shows the Biden administration is under water because its approval rating has fallen below the 50% mark in New York State – one of the country’s strongest liberal strongholds.

“President Joe Biden’s rating has dropped to its lowest level since taking office. His optimism rating is 48-48%, down from 52-42% last month and 65-29% in February 2021. His work performance rating is negative 36-63. %, Down from 39-60 percent last month, and 55-37% in February 2021, “Polstar noted.

The president’s continued nose dives are largely related to the growing discontent of the American people on a variety of issues.

“In December, voters said that inflation was having a devastating effect on both the economy and their personal finances. Today, that inflation concern has grown. More serious than%, “said Steven Greenberg, Polster of Siena College.

Poll respondents emphasized the economic downturn on their own money, a sharp spike of more than 10 percentage points for those who think they are facing “somewhat serious” and “very serious” negative effects.

“In December, 66% said that inflation is having at least some serious negative impact on their personal finances, 29% is very serious. Now, up to 78% say that inflation is having a negative impact on their finances, 39% is very serious. Like crime, inflation also affects voters. There’s a lot going on in the middle of nowhere. “

These numbers align with the trend seen over the past few months from other polling agencies.

Quinnipiac’s previous vote, released last month, offered a disastrous result for Biden, with only 33% of Americans approving his performance after nearly a year in office. The survey also showed him underwater economics, cowardice and foreign policy management.

Biden announces new sanctions Russia has threatened to invade Ukraine, saying the move was “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

He also announced plans to send additional troops to the region, but maintained that there was “no intention” to fight Russia.

The sanctions target only two Russian banks and Russian-led civilian leaders, including the seizure of assets of banks under US jurisdiction. Biden put back some tough potential monetary fines, calling them a “first step.”

“This means we have separated the Russian government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and trade its new debt in our markets or in the European market,” Biden explained.

