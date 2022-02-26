New Yorkers stand in solidarity with Ukraine at anti-war rallies across city



NEW YORK — New Yorkers continued to stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday.

Another anti-war rally was organized in Times Square. Hundreds of people packed the streets, speaking out against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainians shared tense stories of what life is like for family members back home.

“There is no electricity. There is no heat. There is no water. People spent the night in underground subway. Ukraine is our country, and they will stay. They will stay,” Ukraine native Olena Shevchenko said.

Some Ukraine natives who spoke to CBS2 said getting in touch with family is becoming more difficult as power outages increase.

Another rally was held in the West Village.

Demonstrators gathered at the Stonewall Monument to show their support for both Ukraine and the Ukrainian LGBTQ+ community.

They also called for action at Capitol Hill to provide more support to Ukraine as they’re under attack.