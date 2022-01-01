New Yorkers Urged To Stay Off Roads As Wintry Mix Moves Through Region – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York crews are bracing for a messy Monday morning commute after Sunday evening’s storm.

“It’s all about being ready, and I need to guarantee New Yorkers that this workforce and 1000’s of individuals throughout the state are ready for the anticipated climate occasions,” Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.

The snow within the metropolis coated the steps of Bryant Park. As crews labored to clear the sidewalks, some loved the snowflakes whereas ice skating.

The winter climate shouldn’t be ideally suited for everybody, although, particularly forward of the morning commuter. With that in thoughts, salt spreaders had been out all through the evening.

As roadways had been handled, utility firms had been on standby in case of any outages.

“We have now introduced in additional than 1,000 outdoors staff to complement our personal crews to assist restore service if there are any service interruptions,” Con Edison spokesperson Jamie McShane stated.

He says coastal flooding presents its personal set of challenges.

“You have to pump water out of the power. You have to dry and check the tools. We’re prepared to do this and take these steps safely and restore service rapidly and as safely as we are able to,” McShane stated.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon experiences, that’s the foremost concern for individuals within the Rockaways.

“After Hurricane Sandy, you at all times consider that,” one individual stated.

“When Sandy got here in 2012, it flooded my basement fully,” one other individual stated.

A coastal flood warning will kick in at 4 a.m. Monday, stretching from New York right down to New Jersey.

On Lengthy Island, the storm preps had been additionally properly underway.

“We made positive we received these storm drains opened up. We have now all of the automobiles gassed up. We have now our chainsaws stuffed up as a result of we count on to be on the market late tonight and all day tomorrow for the clean-up,” Hempstead City Supervisor Don Clavin stated.

Hochul stated earlier Sunday the state was deploying sources to completely different areas, however the scenario was “considerably unpredictable.”

“Put together for the worst. Have sufficient meals, have sufficient batteries in your flashlights. Be ready for what might be occurring this occasion, or different snow occasions, as we’re simply within the early months of winter,” she stated.

Officers urged New Yorkers to remain off the roads if potential.

“Please get out early if it’s a must to do something on the roadways. In any other case, we encourage you to remain off the roadways beginning this night,” New York State Division of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez stated. “Please be protected and watch out.”

The MTA issued a tractor-trailer ban on bridges in a single day.

The New York Metropolis Emergency Administration Division issued a journey advisory for Sunday night via Monday.

Greater than 5,000 flights had been canceled Sunday as a result of storm and COVID-related workers shortages.

A complete of 150 flights had been canceled at LaGuardia, 124 had been canceled at Newark Liberty Worldwide Airport and 89 flights out and in of John F. Kennedy Worldwide Airport had been eradicated.

