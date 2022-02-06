New York’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 4% For First Time Since November – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spread of the Omicron variant continues to ease up in New York.

State health officials say the positivity rate is now 3.7%. That’s the first time the single-day positivity rate has been below 4% since Nov. 26.

There are also fewer hospitalizations. Currently, just over 5,400 people are hospitalized with COVID. That’s the lowest number since Christmas.

