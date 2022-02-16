New York’s graduation rate up





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York’s graduation rate went up from 84.8% in August 2020 to 86.1% in August 2021. It’s also up 9.4% from a decade ago when the graduation rate was 76.7%, according to the State Education Department (NYSED).

In both 2020 and 2021, the graduation rate in the Capital Region has been higher than the state average. Yet it dropped from 87.2% in 2020 to 86.5% in 2021.

Schoharie County (92%) had the highest graduation rate in 2020 but was replaced in 2021 by Saratoga County (92%). Fulton and Washington Counties (82%) had the lowest graduation rate in 2020. Fulton (82%) continued to have the lowest rate in 2021 and was joined by Greene County (82%) which fell from an 88% rate the year prior. Washington County’s rate went up in 2021 to 84%.

Dropout rates in the Capital Region were between 3-10% in both years. In 2020, Washington County had the highest dropout rate (10%), and in 2021 Fulton County had the highest (10%).

Check out the graduation and dropout rates for 2019-20 and 2020-21 in all Capital Region counties below:

County Graduation rate

2019-20 Graduation rate

2020-21 Dropout rate

2019-20 Dropout rate

2020-21 Statewide 85% 86% 5% 4% Albany 87% 89% 6% 4% Columbia 87% 87% 6% 4% Fulton 82% 82% 9% 10% Greene 88% 82% 4% 5% Montgomery 87% 86% 6% 6% Rensselaer 90% 89% 5% 5% Saratoga 91% 92% 4% 4% Schenectady 84% 86% 6% 5% Schoharie 92% 90% 3% 3% Warren 89% 85% 5% 5% Washington 82% 84% 10% 7% Source: data.nysed.gov

“Graduation rates are one metric we use to identify where inequities exist so we can better support our students and education communities,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “Every student can succeed when given the support to do so. Until we address them, inequities will continue to diminish opportunities for too many students.”

Statewide, the graduation rate for minority students is below the rate of white (90.4%) students in the state, between 80-84%, except for Asian/Pacific Islander students (92.1%). Hispanic/Latino students had the lowest rate (80.2%), followed by Black students (80.3%), American Indian/Alaska Native students (81.5%), and multiracial students (84.4%)

“For many, a diploma is the key to unlocking opportunities that may seem out of reach,” said NYSED Commissioner Betty Rosa. “We can realize educational equity by enabling all students to earn this key to their future success. The Board and Department are reviewing graduation requirements to allow students multiple ways to demonstrate they have the knowledge and skills to graduate.”