New York’s highest court strikes down Dems’ ‘partisan’ redistricting in ‘big time’ defeat



New York’s Supreme Court has rejected the state’s new congressional district map, pushed by Democrats through the legislature, and suggested that the upcoming state Senate primary be called back.

The state appellate court agreed in a 4-3 ruling with a group of Republican voters who sued, saying the district boundaries were unconstitutionally fined and the legislature did not follow proper procedures in passing the map.

The court said it would be “probably necessary” to move the early elections to the congressional and state senate between June and August.

“In these appeals, the primary questions before us are whether this failure to follow the prescribed constitutional procedure invalidates the congressional and state senate maps of the legislature and whether there is record support for determining both courts below the district line for congressional races.” ” Rule “We answer both questions in the affirmative and therefore declare the Congressional and Senate maps null and void. Consequently, judicial oversight is required to facilitate the speedy creation of maps for use in the 2022 elections and for the protection of constitutionally protected rights.”

There were also lower courts Ruled The maps earlier this month were unconstitutional and gave the legislature an April 30 deadline to bring in new maps or otherwise leave the task to a court-appointed expert.

Kathy Hochul, the Democratic governor of New York Signed The restructuring plan, which turned 22 districts into heavy democratic areas and 4 districts into Republican areas, could result in up to four GOP seats in Congress. Delete In November.

The GOP lawsuit against the new district line cites computer simulation by election analyst Shawn Trend, who looked at the maps unreasonably.

New York Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin tweeted, “NY Appellate Court has just dropped maps of the hyper-partisan, congressional and state senate for the state.” “This is great news for the people of New York and another big defeat for Kathy Hochul and her Dame allies.”

In a statement to Gadget Clock, New York Republican congresswoman Nicole Maliotakis said the ruling was an example of how the judiciary works.

“Today, the New York State Supreme Court upheld two lower court decisions and the opinions of editorial boards, good government groups, academics and voters across the state,” Maliotakis said. “I am just happy to see the justice system working and the will of the people being protected.”

Hachul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.