New York’s ‘Homecoming’ to Feature a Free Concert in Every Borough

In case the other boroughs are jealous of the star-studded concert announced for Central Park in August, the city offers everyone a show of their own.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that preparations for the Great Lawn’s reopening on August 21 – featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon and others – will include free concerts in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island. The concert series, which is part of what the city calls “reunion week,” is billed as a celebration of New York’s emergence from the dark days of the pandemic and an incentive for tourists to return.

If attendees must be vaccinated to attend concerts, which is not yet clear, it will also be yet another carrot that the city government is waving in front of the unvaccinated.

“Unless you want to spend the rest of your life saying, ‘Oh my God, I missed that,'” de Blasio said at the press conference, “you should be heading to New York this month. August when incredible things will happen. “