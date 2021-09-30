New York’s Vaccine Mandate: What’s to Know?

One issue in the lawsuit is whether it is legal for the state to grant medical exemptions, but not religious ones.

What have the courts done so far?

Much of the focus is on the Federal District Court in Utica, where 17 plaintiffs—including doctors and nurses—argued that the state’s mandate restricts their First Amendment right to practice their religion and federal anti-discrimination infiltrate the law.

Christopher Ferrara, the plaintiff’s attorney in the Utica case, said in an interview, “When you give an exemption and then take it away a few days later, it signals a targeting of religion.”

Judge David N. Hurd has temporarily barred the state from trying to force any hospital or nursing home to fire an employee seeking a religious exemption.

But under Judge Hurd’s order, hospitals can refuse to grant religious exemptions, and there’s nothing stopping them from shooting unvaccinated workers, plaintiffs’ lawyers say. Still, some hospital systems, such as New York-Presbyterian, have indicated they will not take any action against employees with pending requests for religious exemptions while Judge Heard’s order is in effect.

Judge Hurd has indicated that he will issue a full decision within two weeks.

Litigation is not the only court case in play in Utica. Another lawsuit, filed by two nurses from Long Island and a health care worker in Syracuse, reached a federal appeals court in Manhattan on Wednesday. Case We The Patriots USA, Inc. , an organization co-founder of which is a lawyer who has been involved in litigation against vaccine requirements in Connecticut.

In oral arguments before a panel of Second Circuit judges on Wednesday, Cameron Atkinson, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said that two of the health care workers — nurses at Syosset Hospital in Long Island — worked shifts as recently as Tuesday night. did. But their jobs were in imminent danger, he said, explaining that both were “informed that they would be terminated on a rolling basis.”