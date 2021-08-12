New Zealand, a Pandemic Success Story, Unveils Reopening Strategy

New Zealand, which stands out in the world for its success in the fight against the coronavirus, unveiled a cautious plan to reopen on Thursday, promising to keep its goal of zero cases of coronavirus even as it begins to unseal its borders .

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand’s border restrictions would ease from early next year, allowing vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries to enter without having to get in. quarantine. The country’s borders have been closed to almost all foreign travelers since March 2020.

In a new program starting in October, vaccinated New Zealanders returning to the country could also self-isolate at home and avoid the 14-day hotel quarantine that is currently required.

Ms Ardern, however, warned that the country’s borders would not revert to their pre-pandemic standard, when passengers were not subject to vaccination or testing requirements.