New Zealand aims to vaccinate up to 350,000 people a day

New Zealand expects to vaccinate more than 350,000 people in a single day next week, the country’s largest ever COVID vaccination effort, as it nears reopening its economy.

Vaccination clinics will be open all day on Saturday, 16 October, said Chris Hipkins, the minister leading New Zealand’s COVID-19 response. He said the facilities would be able to vaccinate 350,000 people — about 8.3 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and older.

“As on Election Day, we will ask all of our civic and political leaders to contribute to our efforts to get the people out,” Mr. Hipkins said.

New Zealand has had one of the most successful responses to the pandemic, having recorded just 28 deaths from the virus. And although it was late to launch its vaccination campaign, the country is now on pace to fully vaccinate nearly 90 percent of its eligible population by the end of November.