New Zealand Court Clears Way for Murder Suspect’s Extradition to China

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand’s Supreme Court dominated on Friday {that a} homicide suspect could possibly be extradited to China, however provided that the federal government acquired enough assurances from Beijing that he wouldn’t be topic to torture and would obtain a good trial.

The choice, with three judges in favor and two towards, got here after 15 months of deliberation and overturned a Court of Attraction ruling that the defendant, Kyung Yup Kim, who’s in his mid-40s, couldn’t be safely extradited due to China’s human rights file.

Mr. Kim is accused of killing a Chinese language girl, Peiyun Chen, 20, whereas on trip in Shanghai in 2009. The Chinese language authorities mentioned that earlier than he could possibly be questioned, Mr. Kim left for South Korea, the place he was born earlier than turning into a authorized resident of New Zealand as an adolescent.

It was the primary time that China had requested New Zealand to extradite a citizen or resident. Like most Western international locations, New Zealand doesn’t have an extradition treaty with China. Mr. Kim has been preventing the extradition request for the previous 10 years. He spent 5 years in jail earlier than being launched on bail in Auckland.